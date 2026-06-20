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Updated:

NASCAR Cup Series qualifying today at Naval Base Coronado is scheduled for 2:30 PM ET on Amazon Prime Video, determining the starting lineup for the Anduril 250 on Sunday. Given how important starting position is for Sunday and the uniqueness of this track, it’s worth examining how the order will go on Saturday.

Let’s take a look at the NASCAR qualifying order today for the Cup Series race at the San Diego Street Course.

Related: NASCAR Cup Series Practice Results at Naval Base Coronado

NASCAR Qualifying Order Today: Naval Base Coronado

PositionDriverMetric ScoreGroup
1Kevin Magnussen58.7001
2Jimmie Johnson42.5001
3Corey Heim39.8001
4Noah Gragson33.8001
5Zane Smith33.1001
6Josh Berry32.7001
7Ty Dillon32.3001
8Cody Ware31.8001
9Brad Keselowski31.7001
10Joey Logano29.5001
11Alex Bowman27.9001
12Cole Custer27.0001
13Connor Zilisch26.6001
14Austin Dillon26.2001
15Shane Van Gisbergen25.9001
16Ryan Preece25.0001
17AJ Allmendinger21.7001
18Christopher Bell21.2001
19Todd Gilliland20.8001
20Austin Hill20.7001
21Riley Herbst19.6002
22Bubba Wallace18.6002
23Michael McDowell17.9002
24Ricky Stenhouse Jr.17.1002
25Carson Hocevar16.7002
26Austin Cindric14.6002
27Ross Chastain12.5002
28Chase Briscoe12.0002
29Daniel Suarez11.5002
30John Hunter Nemechek10.6002
31Chase Elliott8.9002
32Erik Jones8.7002
33Ryan Blaney7.9002
34Ty Gibbs7.8002
35Chris Buescher7.0002
36William Byron5.4002
37Kyle Larson5.3002
38Tyler Reddick1.7002
39Denny Hamlin1.3002
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By Matt Johnson
Matt Johnson is Senior Editor of NFL and College Football for Sportsnaut. His work, including weekly NFL and college ... More about Matt Johnson

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