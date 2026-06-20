NASCAR Cup Series qualifying today at Naval Base Coronado is scheduled for 2:30 PM ET on Amazon Prime Video, determining the starting lineup for the Anduril 250 on Sunday. Given how important starting position is for Sunday and the uniqueness of this track, it’s worth examining how the order will go on Saturday.
Let’s take a look at the NASCAR qualifying order today for the Cup Series race at the San Diego Street Course.
Related: NASCAR Cup Series Practice Results at Naval Base Coronado
NASCAR Qualifying Order Today: Naval Base Coronado
|Position
|Driver
|Metric Score
|Group
|1
|Kevin Magnussen
|58.700
|1
|2
|Jimmie Johnson
|42.500
|1
|3
|Corey Heim
|39.800
|1
|4
|Noah Gragson
|33.800
|1
|5
|Zane Smith
|33.100
|1
|6
|Josh Berry
|32.700
|1
|7
|Ty Dillon
|32.300
|1
|8
|Cody Ware
|31.800
|1
|9
|Brad Keselowski
|31.700
|1
|10
|Joey Logano
|29.500
|1
|11
|Alex Bowman
|27.900
|1
|12
|Cole Custer
|27.000
|1
|13
|Connor Zilisch
|26.600
|1
|14
|Austin Dillon
|26.200
|1
|15
|Shane Van Gisbergen
|25.900
|1
|16
|Ryan Preece
|25.000
|1
|17
|AJ Allmendinger
|21.700
|1
|18
|Christopher Bell
|21.200
|1
|19
|Todd Gilliland
|20.800
|1
|20
|Austin Hill
|20.700
|1
|21
|Riley Herbst
|19.600
|2
|22
|Bubba Wallace
|18.600
|2
|23
|Michael McDowell
|17.900
|2
|24
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|17.100
|2
|25
|Carson Hocevar
|16.700
|2
|26
|Austin Cindric
|14.600
|2
|27
|Ross Chastain
|12.500
|2
|28
|Chase Briscoe
|12.000
|2
|29
|Daniel Suarez
|11.500
|2
|30
|John Hunter Nemechek
|10.600
|2
|31
|Chase Elliott
|8.900
|2
|32
|Erik Jones
|8.700
|2
|33
|Ryan Blaney
|7.900
|2
|34
|Ty Gibbs
|7.800
|2
|35
|Chris Buescher
|7.000
|2
|36
|William Byron
|5.400
|2
|37
|Kyle Larson
|5.300
|2
|38
|Tyler Reddick
|1.700
|2
|39
|Denny Hamlin
|1.300
|2