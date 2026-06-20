NASCAR Cup Series qualifying today at Naval Base Coronado is scheduled for 2:30 PM ET on Amazon Prime Video, determining the starting lineup for the Anduril 250 on Sunday. Given how important starting position is for Sunday and the uniqueness of this track, it’s worth examining how the order will go on Saturday.

Let’s take a look at the NASCAR qualifying order today for the Cup Series race at the San Diego Street Course.

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Related: NASCAR Cup Series Practice Results at Naval Base Coronado

NASCAR Qualifying Order Today: Naval Base Coronado

Position Driver Metric Score Group 1 Kevin Magnussen 58.700 1 2 Jimmie Johnson 42.500 1 3 Corey Heim 39.800 1 4 Noah Gragson 33.800 1 5 Zane Smith 33.100 1 6 Josh Berry 32.700 1 7 Ty Dillon 32.300 1 8 Cody Ware 31.800 1 9 Brad Keselowski 31.700 1 10 Joey Logano 29.500 1 11 Alex Bowman 27.900 1 12 Cole Custer 27.000 1 13 Connor Zilisch 26.600 1 14 Austin Dillon 26.200 1 15 Shane Van Gisbergen 25.900 1 16 Ryan Preece 25.000 1 17 AJ Allmendinger 21.700 1 18 Christopher Bell 21.200 1 19 Todd Gilliland 20.800 1 20 Austin Hill 20.700 1 21 Riley Herbst 19.600 2 22 Bubba Wallace 18.600 2 23 Michael McDowell 17.900 2 24 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 17.100 2 25 Carson Hocevar 16.700 2 26 Austin Cindric 14.600 2 27 Ross Chastain 12.500 2 28 Chase Briscoe 12.000 2 29 Daniel Suarez 11.500 2 30 John Hunter Nemechek 10.600 2 31 Chase Elliott 8.900 2 32 Erik Jones 8.700 2 33 Ryan Blaney 7.900 2 34 Ty Gibbs 7.800 2 35 Chris Buescher 7.000 2 36 William Byron 5.400 2 37 Kyle Larson 5.300 2 38 Tyler Reddick 1.700 2 39 Denny Hamlin 1.300 2