NASCAR post-race weekend penalty report after Texas

Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

There was nothing major on the NASCAR penalty report from over the weekend at Texas Motor Speedway beyond one Xfinity Series loose or unsecured post-race lug nut infraction.

This time, however, was a little more several than the usual $5000 fine for a single loose lug nut. Two nuts were unsecured on the No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet driven by Daniel Dye. That results in a $10,000 fine and a suspension to crew chief Kevin Walter, who will miss the next race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway.

These infractions and penalties fall under section 8.8.10.4a in the NASCAR Rule Book.

There was nothing listed from the Wurth 400 Cup Series race held on Sunday.