NASCAR post-race weekend penalty report after Talladega

Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

There was nothing on the NASCAR penalty report from over the weekend at Talladega Superspeedway in the Cup Series as the Ryan Preece and Joey Logano spoiler violation disqualifications were already issued immediately after the race.

In the Xfinity Series, Viking Motorsports and Jordan Anderson Racing were penalized for rear bumper cover violations, with the drivers Matt DiBenedetto and Austin Green receiving 20 point driver and team deductions and five playoff point deductions, along with a $25,000 fine for each group.

This was a violation of Sections 14.4.A: Body and 14.4.11.C&D: Rear bumper covers.

There was nothing else listed for the Jack Links Beef Jerky 500 Cup Series race held on Sunday.