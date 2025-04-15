NASCAR post-race weekend penalty report after Bristol

Updated:
Follow Us
NASCAR: Food City 500
Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images

There was nothing major on the NASCAR penalty report from over the weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway beyond one Xfinity Series loose or unsecured post-race lug nut infraction.

Justin Allgaier, crew chief Jim Pohlman and the JR Motorsports No. 7 team was hit with a $5000 fine for the offense. As per section 8.8.10.4a in the NASCAR Rule Book, this infraction was met with a $5000 fine to the organization.

Kevin Lucas Jr., a younger journeyman crew member, has been suspended for ‘behavioral’ reasons, which are not typically detailed.

There was nothing else listed for the Food City 500 Cup Series race held on Sunday.

By Matt Weaver
Matt Weaver is a former dirt racer turned motorsports journalist. He can typically be found perched on a concrete ... More about Matt Weaver

More About:
0What do you think?Post a comment.