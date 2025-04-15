NASCAR post-race weekend penalty report after Bristol

Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images

There was nothing major on the NASCAR penalty report from over the weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway beyond one Xfinity Series loose or unsecured post-race lug nut infraction.

Justin Allgaier, crew chief Jim Pohlman and the JR Motorsports No. 7 team was hit with a $5000 fine for the offense. As per section 8.8.10.4a in the NASCAR Rule Book, this infraction was met with a $5000 fine to the organization.

Kevin Lucas Jr., a younger journeyman crew member, has been suspended for ‘behavioral’ reasons, which are not typically detailed.

There was nothing else listed for the Food City 500 Cup Series race held on Sunday.