The Round of 12 in the NASCAR Playoffs for the Cup Series is officially underway, with Sunday’s race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway marking the first of three races before the Round of 12. Following Sunday afternoon’s race at Loudon, a spot in the Round of 8 has been locked up and there is plenty of movement below the NASCAR cut line in the Round of 12.

Let’s take you into the NASCAR playoff standings right now after New Hampshire.

NASCAR Playoff Standings Today: Round of 12 Playoff Picture

PositionDriverAbove/Below Cutline
1Ryan BlaneyCLINCHED
2William Byron+47
3Kyle Larson+41
4Christopher Bell+29
5Denny Hamlin+27
6Joey Logano+24
7Chase Elliott+14
8Chase Briscoe+12
9 – CUT LINEAustin Cindric-12
10 – CUT LINEAustin Cindric-19
11 – CUT LINETyler Reddick-23
12 – CUT LINEBubba Wallace-27

