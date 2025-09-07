NASCAR Playoff Standings
Sunday’s Cup Series race at Gateway was the second of three races in Round 16, with the finale race set for next Saturday night at Bristol. After Chase Briscoe clinched his spot in the Round of 12 with a victory last week at Darlington, the NASCAR playoff standings tightened even further thanks to the Enjoy Illinois 300.

We’ll immediately dive into the NASCAR playoff standings right now, highlighting where all 16 drivers stand on the playoff bubble before the final of three races in the Round of 16

NASCAR Playoff Standings Right Now

Here is the NASCAR playoff picture as of today for the Round of 16, with one race to go in the first round.

PositionDriverAbove/Below Cutline
1Denny HamlinCLINCHED
2Chase BriscoeCLINCHED
3Kyle Larson+60
4Bubba Wallace+50
5Ryan Blaney+42
6William Byron+39
7Tyler Reddick+37
8Christopher Bell+32
9Chase Elliott+28
10Joey Logano+21
11Ross Chastain+19
12Austin Cindric+11
13 – CUTLINEAustin Dillon-11
14 – CUTLINEShane van Gisbergen-15
15 – CUTLINEAlex Bowman-35
16 – CUTLINEJosh Berry-45
