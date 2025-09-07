Sunday’s Cup Series race at Gateway was the second of three races in Round 16, with the finale race set for next Saturday night at Bristol. After Chase Briscoe clinched his spot in the Round of 12 with a victory last week at Darlington, the NASCAR playoff standings tightened even further thanks to the Enjoy Illinois 300.

We’ll immediately dive into the NASCAR playoff standings right now, highlighting where all 16 drivers stand on the playoff bubble before the final of three races in the Round of 16

NASCAR Playoff Standings Right Now

Here is the NASCAR playoff picture as of today for the Round of 16, with one race to go in the first round.

Position Driver Above/Below Cutline 1 Denny Hamlin CLINCHED 2 Chase Briscoe CLINCHED 3 Kyle Larson +60 4 Bubba Wallace +50 5 Ryan Blaney +42 6 William Byron +39 7 Tyler Reddick +37 8 Christopher Bell +32 9 Chase Elliott +28 10 Joey Logano +21 11 Ross Chastain +19 12 Austin Cindric +11 13 – CUTLINE Austin Dillon -11 14 – CUTLINE Shane van Gisbergen -15 15 – CUTLINE Alex Bowman -35 16 – CUTLINE Josh Berry -45