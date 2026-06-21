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Updated:

Everyone expected chaos this weekend in the NASCAR races on the San Diego Street Course and that’s exactly what we got in Saturday’s United Rentals Driven to Serve 250. On a day where many of the O’Reilly Series points leaders–Sam Mayer, WIlliam Sawalich, Brent Crews and Justin Allgaier–picking up DNFs, there’s some shakeup in the standings.

Let’s dive into the O’Reilly Standings today following the race at Naval Base Coronado, with 18 points races now in the books.

NASCAR O’Reilly Series Points Leaders

POSDRIVERPOINTSBEHIND
1Justin Allgaier847
2Jesse Love623-224
3Corey Day609-238
4Sheldon Creed607-240
5Austin Hill591-256
6Brandon Jones572-275
7Carson Kvapil567-280
8Sammy Smith543-304
9Parker Retzlaff494-353
10Taylor Gray476-371
11Sam Mayer476-371
12William Sawalich448-399
13Brent Crews443-404
14Rajah Caruth439-408
15Ryan Sieg421-426
16Brennan Poole341-506
17Anthony Alfredo336-511
18Dean Thompson315-532
19Jeremy Clements306-541
20Jeb Burton IV282-565
21Blaine Perkins278-569
22Harrison Burton275-572
23Patrick Staropoli250-597
24Austin Green237-610
25Josh Bilicki220-627
26Lavar Scott206-641
27Kyle Sieg190-657
28Ryan Ellis173-674
29Joey Gase127-720
30Josh Williams119-728
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By Matt Johnson
Matt Johnson is Senior Editor of NFL and College Football for Sportsnaut. His work, including weekly NFL and college ... More about Matt Johnson

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