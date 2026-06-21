Everyone expected chaos this weekend in the NASCAR races on the San Diego Street Course and that’s exactly what we got in Saturday’s United Rentals Driven to Serve 250. On a day where many of the O’Reilly Series points leaders–Sam Mayer, WIlliam Sawalich, Brent Crews and Justin Allgaier–picking up DNFs, there’s some shakeup in the standings.
Let’s dive into the O’Reilly Standings today following the race at Naval Base Coronado, with 18 points races now in the books.
NASCAR O’Reilly Series Points Leaders
|POS
|DRIVER
|POINTS
|BEHIND
|1
|Justin Allgaier
|847
|—
|2
|Jesse Love
|623
|-224
|3
|Corey Day
|609
|-238
|4
|Sheldon Creed
|607
|-240
|5
|Austin Hill
|591
|-256
|6
|Brandon Jones
|572
|-275
|7
|Carson Kvapil
|567
|-280
|8
|Sammy Smith
|543
|-304
|9
|Parker Retzlaff
|494
|-353
|10
|Taylor Gray
|476
|-371
|11
|Sam Mayer
|476
|-371
|12
|William Sawalich
|448
|-399
|13
|Brent Crews
|443
|-404
|14
|Rajah Caruth
|439
|-408
|15
|Ryan Sieg
|421
|-426
|16
|Brennan Poole
|341
|-506
|17
|Anthony Alfredo
|336
|-511
|18
|Dean Thompson
|315
|-532
|19
|Jeremy Clements
|306
|-541
|20
|Jeb Burton IV
|282
|-565
|21
|Blaine Perkins
|278
|-569
|22
|Harrison Burton
|275
|-572
|23
|Patrick Staropoli
|250
|-597
|24
|Austin Green
|237
|-610
|25
|Josh Bilicki
|220
|-627
|26
|Lavar Scott
|206
|-641
|27
|Kyle Sieg
|190
|-657
|28
|Ryan Ellis
|173
|-674
|29
|Joey Gase
|127
|-720
|30
|Josh Williams
|119
|-728