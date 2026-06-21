Everyone expected chaos this weekend in the NASCAR races on the San Diego Street Course and that’s exactly what we got in Saturday’s United Rentals Driven to Serve 250. On a day where many of the O’Reilly Series points leaders–Sam Mayer, WIlliam Sawalich, Brent Crews and Justin Allgaier–picking up DNFs, there’s some shakeup in the standings.

Let’s dive into the O’Reilly Standings today following the race at Naval Base Coronado, with 18 points races now in the books.

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NASCAR O’Reilly Series Points Leaders

POS DRIVER POINTS BEHIND 1 Justin Allgaier 847 — 2 Jesse Love 623 -224 3 Corey Day 609 -238 4 Sheldon Creed 607 -240 5 Austin Hill 591 -256 6 Brandon Jones 572 -275 7 Carson Kvapil 567 -280 8 Sammy Smith 543 -304 9 Parker Retzlaff 494 -353 10 Taylor Gray 476 -371 11 Sam Mayer 476 -371 12 William Sawalich 448 -399 13 Brent Crews 443 -404 14 Rajah Caruth 439 -408 15 Ryan Sieg 421 -426 16 Brennan Poole 341 -506 17 Anthony Alfredo 336 -511 18 Dean Thompson 315 -532 19 Jeremy Clements 306 -541 20 Jeb Burton IV 282 -565 21 Blaine Perkins 278 -569 22 Harrison Burton 275 -572 23 Patrick Staropoli 250 -597 24 Austin Green 237 -610 25 Josh Bilicki 220 -627 26 Lavar Scott 206 -641 27 Kyle Sieg 190 -657 28 Ryan Ellis 173 -674 29 Joey Gase 127 -720 30 Josh Williams 119 -728