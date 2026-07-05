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Brandon Jones delivered an exciting win last night at Chicagoland Speedway in the Cuervo 300, delivering a bit of a shakeup in the NASCAR O’Reilly Standings right now. With only four races remaining in the regular season, it’s time to take a look at the O’Reilly Series points leaders and where The Chase cutline stands right now.

Let’s take you right inot the NASCAR O’Reilly standings today through 20 points races. Further below is where you can find The Chase cutline for OARS.

NASCAR O’Reilly Series Points Leaders after Chicagoland

PositionDriverPointsPoints Behind
1Justin Allgaier898
2Jesse Love703-195
3Corey Day674-224
4Sheldon Creed673-225
5Austin Hill643-255
6Brandon Jones633-265
7Carson Kvapil630-268
8Sammy Smith602-296
9Parker Retzlaff556-342
10Sam Mayer549-349
11Taylor Gray535-363
12Brent Crews527-371
13William Sawalich483-415
14Rajah Caruth479-419
15Ryan Sieg452-446
16Anthony Alfredo391-507
17Brennan Poole366-532
18Dean Thompson344-554
19Jeremy Clements325-573
20Harrison Burton316-582
21Jeb Burton IV315-583
22Blaine Perkins290-608
23Patrick Staropoli272-626
24Austin Green262-636
25Josh Bilicki244-654
26Lavar Scott220-678
27Kyle Sieg203-695
28Ryan Ellis202-696
29Joey Gase130-768
30Josh Williams129-769

O’Reilly Series Standings Today: The Chase Cutline

NASCAR O'Reilly Standings, O'Reilly Series Points Leaders
IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With 12 O’Reilly Series drivers making The Chase, here is where the cutline stands with four races left in the regular season.

Pos.DriverPointsPoints Behind Cutline
13William Sawalich483-44
14Rajah Caruth479-48
15Ryan Sieg452-75
16Anthony Alfredo391-136
17Brennan Poole366-161
18Dean Thompson344-183
19Jeremy Clements325-202
20Harrison Burton316-211
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By Matt Johnson
Matt Johnson is Senior Editor of NFL and College Football for Sportsnaut. His work, including weekly NFL and college ... More about Matt Johnson

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