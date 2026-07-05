Brandon Jones delivered an exciting win last night at Chicagoland Speedway in the Cuervo 300, delivering a bit of a shakeup in the NASCAR O’Reilly Standings right now. With only four races remaining in the regular season, it’s time to take a look at the O’Reilly Series points leaders and where The Chase cutline stands right now.
Let’s take you right inot the NASCAR O’Reilly standings today through 20 points races. Further below is where you can find The Chase cutline for OARS.
NASCAR O’Reilly Series Points Leaders after Chicagoland
|Position
|Driver
|Points
|Points Behind
|1
|Justin Allgaier
|898
|—
|2
|Jesse Love
|703
|-195
|3
|Corey Day
|674
|-224
|4
|Sheldon Creed
|673
|-225
|5
|Austin Hill
|643
|-255
|6
|Brandon Jones
|633
|-265
|7
|Carson Kvapil
|630
|-268
|8
|Sammy Smith
|602
|-296
|9
|Parker Retzlaff
|556
|-342
|10
|Sam Mayer
|549
|-349
|11
|Taylor Gray
|535
|-363
|12
|Brent Crews
|527
|-371
|13
|William Sawalich
|483
|-415
|14
|Rajah Caruth
|479
|-419
|15
|Ryan Sieg
|452
|-446
|16
|Anthony Alfredo
|391
|-507
|17
|Brennan Poole
|366
|-532
|18
|Dean Thompson
|344
|-554
|19
|Jeremy Clements
|325
|-573
|20
|Harrison Burton
|316
|-582
|21
|Jeb Burton IV
|315
|-583
|22
|Blaine Perkins
|290
|-608
|23
|Patrick Staropoli
|272
|-626
|24
|Austin Green
|262
|-636
|25
|Josh Bilicki
|244
|-654
|26
|Lavar Scott
|220
|-678
|27
|Kyle Sieg
|203
|-695
|28
|Ryan Ellis
|202
|-696
|29
|Joey Gase
|130
|-768
|30
|Josh Williams
|129
|-769
O’Reilly Series Standings Today: The Chase Cutline
With 12 O’Reilly Series drivers making The Chase, here is where the cutline stands with four races left in the regular season.
|Pos.
|Driver
|Points
|Points Behind Cutline
|13
|William Sawalich
|483
|-44
|14
|Rajah Caruth
|479
|-48
|15
|Ryan Sieg
|452
|-75
|16
|Anthony Alfredo
|391
|-136
|17
|Brennan Poole
|366
|-161
|18
|Dean Thompson
|344
|-183
|19
|Jeremy Clements
|325
|-202
|20
|Harrison Burton
|316
|-211