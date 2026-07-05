Brandon Jones delivered an exciting win last night at Chicagoland Speedway in the Cuervo 300, delivering a bit of a shakeup in the NASCAR O’Reilly Standings right now. With only four races remaining in the regular season, it’s time to take a look at the O’Reilly Series points leaders and where The Chase cutline stands right now.

Let’s take you right inot the NASCAR O’Reilly standings today through 20 points races. Further below is where you can find The Chase cutline for OARS.

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NASCAR O’Reilly Series Points Leaders after Chicagoland

Position Driver Points Points Behind 1 Justin Allgaier 898 — 2 Jesse Love 703 -195 3 Corey Day 674 -224 4 Sheldon Creed 673 -225 5 Austin Hill 643 -255 6 Brandon Jones 633 -265 7 Carson Kvapil 630 -268 8 Sammy Smith 602 -296 9 Parker Retzlaff 556 -342 10 Sam Mayer 549 -349 11 Taylor Gray 535 -363 12 Brent Crews 527 -371 13 William Sawalich 483 -415 14 Rajah Caruth 479 -419 15 Ryan Sieg 452 -446 16 Anthony Alfredo 391 -507 17 Brennan Poole 366 -532 18 Dean Thompson 344 -554 19 Jeremy Clements 325 -573 20 Harrison Burton 316 -582 21 Jeb Burton IV 315 -583 22 Blaine Perkins 290 -608 23 Patrick Staropoli 272 -626 24 Austin Green 262 -636 25 Josh Bilicki 244 -654 26 Lavar Scott 220 -678 27 Kyle Sieg 203 -695 28 Ryan Ellis 202 -696 29 Joey Gase 130 -768 30 Josh Williams 129 -769

O’Reilly Series Standings Today: The Chase Cutline

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With 12 O’Reilly Series drivers making The Chase, here is where the cutline stands with four races left in the regular season.

Pos. Driver Points Points Behind Cutline 13 William Sawalich 483 -44 14 Rajah Caruth 479 -48 15 Ryan Sieg 452 -75 16 Anthony Alfredo 391 -136 17 Brennan Poole 366 -161 18 Dean Thompson 344 -183 19 Jeremy Clements 325 -202 20 Harrison Burton 316 -211