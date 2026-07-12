Saturday’s Focused Health 250 at Atlanta marked the 21st points race of the season for the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series. The countdown is on for The Chase, with just three regular-season now remaining before 12 drivers compete in the 10-race chase. With the points all added up, we can now take a look at the NASCAR O’Reilly Standings right now to see where things stand for the field of full-time drivers.
Let’s jump right into the O’Reilly Series points leaders today after Atlanta. Underneath that is where you can find The Chase OARS standings with three races left in the regular season.
NASCAR O’Reilly Series Points Leaders after Atlanta
|Position
|Driver
|Points
|Behind Leader
|1
|Justin Allgaier
|966
|0
|2
|Jesse Love
|726
|-240
|3
|Sheldon Creed
|693
|-273
|4
|Corey Day
|689
|-277
|5
|Carson Kvapil
|682
|-284
|6
|Brandon Jones
|664
|-302
|7
|Austin Hill
|659
|-307
|8
|Sammy Smith
|639
|-327
|9
|Parker Retzlaff
|593
|-373
|10
|Sam Mayer
|555
|-411
|11
|Brent Crews
|540
|-426
|12
|Taylor Gray
|539
|-427
|13
|Rajah Caruth
|522
|-444
|14
|William Sawalich
|518
|-448
|15
|Ryan Sieg
|473
|-493
|16
|Anthony Alfredo
|423
|-543
|17
|Brennan Poole
|386
|-580
|18
|Dean Thompson
|368
|-598
|19
|Jeremy Clements
|362
|-604
|20
|Harrison Burton
|319
|-647
|21
|Jeb Burton IV
|316
|-650
|22
|Blaine Perkins
|307
|-659
|23
|Patrick Staropoli
|296
|-670
|24
|Josh Bilicki
|269
|-697
|25
|Austin Green
|262
|-704
|26
|Lavar Scott
|236
|-730
|27
|Kyle Sieg
|232
|-734
|28
|Ryan Ellis
|216
|-750
|29
|Garrett Smithley
|143
|-823
|30
|Nick Sanchez
|138
|-828
NASCAR OARS Standings: The Chase Cutline with 4 Races Left
Here is the O’reilly Series The Chase cutline after 21 races.
|Position
|Driver
|Behind Cutline
|13
|Rajah Caruth
|-17
|14
|William Sawalich
|-21
|15
|Ryan Sieg
|-66
|16
|Anthony Alfredo
|-116
|17
|Brennan Poole
|-153
|18
|Dean Thompson
|-171
|19
|Jeremy Clements
|-177
|20
|Harrison Burton
|-220