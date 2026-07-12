Saturday’s Focused Health 250 at Atlanta marked the 21st points race of the season for the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series. The countdown is on for The Chase, with just three regular-season now remaining before 12 drivers compete in the 10-race chase. With the points all added up, we can now take a look at the NASCAR O’Reilly Standings right now to see where things stand for the field of full-time drivers.

Let’s jump right into the O’Reilly Series points leaders today after Atlanta. Underneath that is where you can find The Chase OARS standings with three races left in the regular season.

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NASCAR O’Reilly Series Points Leaders after Atlanta

Position Driver Points Behind Leader 1 Justin Allgaier 966 0 2 Jesse Love 726 -240 3 Sheldon Creed 693 -273 4 Corey Day 689 -277 5 Carson Kvapil 682 -284 6 Brandon Jones 664 -302 7 Austin Hill 659 -307 8 Sammy Smith 639 -327 9 Parker Retzlaff 593 -373 10 Sam Mayer 555 -411 11 Brent Crews 540 -426 12 Taylor Gray 539 -427 13 Rajah Caruth 522 -444 14 William Sawalich 518 -448 15 Ryan Sieg 473 -493 16 Anthony Alfredo 423 -543 17 Brennan Poole 386 -580 18 Dean Thompson 368 -598 19 Jeremy Clements 362 -604 20 Harrison Burton 319 -647 21 Jeb Burton IV 316 -650 22 Blaine Perkins 307 -659 23 Patrick Staropoli 296 -670 24 Josh Bilicki 269 -697 25 Austin Green 262 -704 26 Lavar Scott 236 -730 27 Kyle Sieg 232 -734 28 Ryan Ellis 216 -750 29 Garrett Smithley 143 -823 30 Nick Sanchez 138 -828

NASCAR OARS Standings: The Chase Cutline with 4 Races Left

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here is the O’reilly Series The Chase cutline after 21 races.

Position Driver Behind Cutline 13 Rajah Caruth -17 14 William Sawalich -21 15 Ryan Sieg -66 16 Anthony Alfredo -116 17 Brennan Poole -153 18 Dean Thompson -171 19 Jeremy Clements -177 20 Harrison Burton -220