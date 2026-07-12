avatar
Updated:

Saturday’s Focused Health 250 at Atlanta marked the 21st points race of the season for the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series. The countdown is on for The Chase, with just three regular-season now remaining before 12 drivers compete in the 10-race chase. With the points all added up, we can now take a look at the NASCAR O’Reilly Standings right now to see where things stand for the field of full-time drivers.

Let’s jump right into the O’Reilly Series points leaders today after Atlanta. Underneath that is where you can find The Chase OARS standings with three races left in the regular season.

NASCAR O’Reilly Series Points Leaders after Atlanta

PositionDriverPointsBehind Leader
1Justin Allgaier9660
2Jesse Love726-240
3Sheldon Creed693-273
4Corey Day689-277
5Carson Kvapil682-284
6Brandon Jones664-302
7Austin Hill659-307
8Sammy Smith639-327
9Parker Retzlaff593-373
10Sam Mayer555-411
11Brent Crews540-426
12Taylor Gray539-427
13Rajah Caruth522-444
14William Sawalich518-448
15Ryan Sieg473-493
16Anthony Alfredo423-543
17Brennan Poole386-580
18Dean Thompson368-598
19Jeremy Clements362-604
20Harrison Burton319-647
21Jeb Burton IV316-650
22Blaine Perkins307-659
23Patrick Staropoli296-670
24Josh Bilicki269-697
25Austin Green262-704
26Lavar Scott236-730
27Kyle Sieg232-734
28Ryan Ellis216-750
29Garrett Smithley143-823
30Nick Sanchez138-828

NASCAR OARS Standings: The Chase Cutline with 4 Races Left

NASCAR O'Reilly Standings, NASCAR O'Reilly Series Points Leaders
IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here is the O’reilly Series The Chase cutline after 21 races.

PositionDriverBehind Cutline
13Rajah Caruth-17
14William Sawalich-21
15Ryan Sieg-66
16Anthony Alfredo-116
17Brennan Poole-153
18Dean Thompson-171
19Jeremy Clements-177
20Harrison Burton-220
avatar
By Matt Johnson
Matt Johnson is Senior Editor of NFL and College Football for Sportsnaut. His work, including weekly NFL and college ... More about Matt Johnson

Tap Here To Add Sportsnaut As A Trusted Source on GoogleGoogle preferred source

Got a story or tip for us?

Email Us

Sportsnaut: News, analysis, and rankings across every major sport. Where fans come first.

Follow us for breaking news and latest updates at Sportsnaut

Writer Opportunities Privacy Policy
© 2026 Sportsnaut