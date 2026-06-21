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Who won the NASCAR race tonight? Austin Hill made a little move on Taylor Gray to reach victory lane at Naval Base Coronado, capping off a wild final laps and a ton of chaoson the San Diego Street Course.

Things got off to a rough start early. Minutes into the O’Reilly Series race today, a manhole cover came loose and popped into the air then got caught in the radiator of Corey Day’s car. That brought out an extended caution followed by a red flag on Lap 12. Day later attempted to flip the stage at the end of Stage 1 to get himself back in the hunt, but a speeding penalty on pit road delivered another setback.

Related: 2 Drivers Emerge as Options to Race for RCR in 2027

In the final laps with Carson Kvapil in the lead with 3 laps to go, Taylor Gray intentionally took him out to take the lead. That led to a two-driver battle between Gray and Austin Hill with 2 laps to go and Hill got past him on the final lap and raced his way to victory lane in San Diego.

Let’s dive into the NASCAR O’Reilly Series results today from Naval Base Coronado. First, you’ll find the United Rentals Driven to Serve 250 results and points totals. Further below is where you can find the NASCAR stage results today for the O’Reilly Series.

United Rentals Driven to Serve 250 Results

Here are the NASCAR OARS results today from Naval Base Coronado.

PositionDriverPoints
1Austin Hill68 Points (13 stage points)
2Taylor Gray47 Points (12 stage points)
3Sheldon Creed38 Points (4 stage points)
4Carson Kvapil44 Points (10 stage points +1 fastest lap)
5Sammy Smith39 Points (7 stage points)
6Jesse Love31 Points
7Parker Retzlaff48 Points (18 stage points)
8Austin Green32 Points (3 stage points)
9Harrison Burton28 Points
10Corey Day34 Points (7 stage points)
11Ryan Sieg26 Points
12Brandon Jones25 Points
13Blaine Perkins24 Points
14Andrew Patterson23 Points
15Jeremy Clements22 Points
16Josh Bilicki21 Points
17Jeb Burton20 Points
18Preston Pardus19 Points
19Brad Perez18 Points
20Patrick Staropoli17 Points
21Dawson Cram16 Points
22Rajah Caruth15 Points
23Joey Gase14 Points
24Brennan Poole13 Points
25Jesse Iwuji11 Points
26Leland Honeyman11 Points
27Alex Labbe10 Points
28Dean Thompson9 Points
29Lavar Scott8 Points
30Ryan Ellis7 Points
31Brent Crews11 Points (5 stage points)
32Justin Allgaier5 Points
33Baltazar Leguizamon
34Sam Mayer17 Points (14 stage points)
35Anthony Alfredo17 Points (15 stage points)
36William Sawalich3 Points (2 stage points)
37Kyle Sieg1 Point

NASCAR O’Reilly Stage Results: San Diego

NASCAR O'Reilly Series Results, NASCAR O'Reilly Stage Results Today
IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here are the United Rentals Driven to Serve 250 stage results today.

NASCAR OARS Stage 1 Results Today

NASCAR OARS Stage 2 Results Today

PositionDriverPoints
1Austin Hill10
2Parker Retzlaff9
3Sam Mayer8
4Anthony Alfredo7
5Carson Kvapil6
6Sammy Smith5
7Sheldon Creed4
8Austin Green3
9Taylor Gray2
10William Sawalich1
Official 2026 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Stage 1 Results at Naval Base Coronado
PositionDriverPoints
1Taylor Gray10
2Parker Retzlaff9
3Anthony Alfredo8
4Corey Day7
5Sam Mayer6
6Brent Crews5
7Carson Kvapil4
8Austin Hill3
9Sammy Smith2
10William Sawalich1
Official 2026 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Stage 2 Results at Naval Base Coronado

Who won the NASCAR O’Reilly Series race?

Austin Hill won the NASCAR OARS race at Naval Base Coronado on Saturday night, delivering Richard Childress Racing its first win since the passing of Kyle Busch.

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By Matt Johnson
Matt Johnson is Senior Editor of NFL and College Football for Sportsnaut. His work, including weekly NFL and college ... More about Matt Johnson

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