Who won the NASCAR race tonight? Austin Hill made a little move on Taylor Gray to reach victory lane at Naval Base Coronado, capping off a wild final laps and a ton of chaoson the San Diego Street Course.
Things got off to a rough start early. Minutes into the O’Reilly Series race today, a manhole cover came loose and popped into the air then got caught in the radiator of Corey Day’s car. That brought out an extended caution followed by a red flag on Lap 12. Day later attempted to flip the stage at the end of Stage 1 to get himself back in the hunt, but a speeding penalty on pit road delivered another setback.
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In the final laps with Carson Kvapil in the lead with 3 laps to go, Taylor Gray intentionally took him out to take the lead. That led to a two-driver battle between Gray and Austin Hill with 2 laps to go and Hill got past him on the final lap and raced his way to victory lane in San Diego.
Let’s dive into the NASCAR O’Reilly Series results today from Naval Base Coronado. First, you’ll find the United Rentals Driven to Serve 250 results and points totals. Further below is where you can find the NASCAR stage results today for the O’Reilly Series.
United Rentals Driven to Serve 250 Results
Here are the NASCAR OARS results today from Naval Base Coronado.
|Position
|Driver
|Points
|1
|Austin Hill
|68 Points — (13 stage points)
|2
|Taylor Gray
|47 Points — (12 stage points)
|3
|Sheldon Creed
|38 Points — (4 stage points)
|4
|Carson Kvapil
|44 Points — (10 stage points +1 fastest lap)
|5
|Sammy Smith
|39 Points — (7 stage points)
|6
|Jesse Love
|31 Points
|7
|Parker Retzlaff
|48 Points — (18 stage points)
|8
|Austin Green
|32 Points — (3 stage points)
|9
|Harrison Burton
|28 Points
|10
|Corey Day
|34 Points — (7 stage points)
|11
|Ryan Sieg
|26 Points
|12
|Brandon Jones
|25 Points
|13
|Blaine Perkins
|24 Points
|14
|Andrew Patterson
|23 Points
|15
|Jeremy Clements
|22 Points
|16
|Josh Bilicki
|21 Points
|17
|Jeb Burton
|20 Points
|18
|Preston Pardus
|19 Points
|19
|Brad Perez
|18 Points
|20
|Patrick Staropoli
|17 Points
|21
|Dawson Cram
|16 Points
|22
|Rajah Caruth
|15 Points
|23
|Joey Gase
|14 Points
|24
|Brennan Poole
|13 Points
|25
|Jesse Iwuji
|11 Points
|26
|Leland Honeyman
|11 Points
|27
|Alex Labbe
|10 Points
|28
|Dean Thompson
|9 Points
|29
|Lavar Scott
|8 Points
|30
|Ryan Ellis
|7 Points
|31
|Brent Crews
|11 Points — (5 stage points)
|32
|Justin Allgaier
|5 Points
|33
|Baltazar Leguizamon
|—
|34
|Sam Mayer
|17 Points — (14 stage points)
|35
|Anthony Alfredo
|17 Points — (15 stage points)
|36
|William Sawalich
|3 Points — (2 stage points)
|37
|Kyle Sieg
|1 Point
NASCAR O’Reilly Stage Results: San Diego
Here are the United Rentals Driven to Serve 250 stage results today.
NASCAR OARS Stage 1 Results Today
NASCAR OARS Stage 2 Results Today
|Position
|Driver
|Points
|1
|Austin Hill
|10
|2
|Parker Retzlaff
|9
|3
|Sam Mayer
|8
|4
|Anthony Alfredo
|7
|5
|Carson Kvapil
|6
|6
|Sammy Smith
|5
|7
|Sheldon Creed
|4
|8
|Austin Green
|3
|9
|Taylor Gray
|2
|10
|William Sawalich
|1
|Position
|Driver
|Points
|1
|Taylor Gray
|10
|2
|Parker Retzlaff
|9
|3
|Anthony Alfredo
|8
|4
|Corey Day
|7
|5
|Sam Mayer
|6
|6
|Brent Crews
|5
|7
|Carson Kvapil
|4
|8
|Austin Hill
|3
|9
|Sammy Smith
|2
|10
|William Sawalich
|1
Who won the NASCAR O’Reilly Series race?
Austin Hill won the NASCAR OARS race at Naval Base Coronado on Saturday night, delivering Richard Childress Racing its first win since the passing of Kyle Busch.