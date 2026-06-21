Who won the NASCAR race tonight? Austin Hill made a little move on Taylor Gray to reach victory lane at Naval Base Coronado, capping off a wild final laps and a ton of chaoson the San Diego Street Course.

Things got off to a rough start early. Minutes into the O’Reilly Series race today, a manhole cover came loose and popped into the air then got caught in the radiator of Corey Day’s car. That brought out an extended caution followed by a red flag on Lap 12. Day later attempted to flip the stage at the end of Stage 1 to get himself back in the hunt, but a speeding penalty on pit road delivered another setback.

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In the final laps with Carson Kvapil in the lead with 3 laps to go, Taylor Gray intentionally took him out to take the lead. That led to a two-driver battle between Gray and Austin Hill with 2 laps to go and Hill got past him on the final lap and raced his way to victory lane in San Diego.

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Let’s dive into the NASCAR O’Reilly Series results today from Naval Base Coronado. First, you’ll find the United Rentals Driven to Serve 250 results and points totals. Further below is where you can find the NASCAR stage results today for the O’Reilly Series.

United Rentals Driven to Serve 250 Results

Here are the NASCAR OARS results today from Naval Base Coronado.

Position Driver Points 1 Austin Hill 68 Points — (13 stage points) 2 Taylor Gray 47 Points — (12 stage points) 3 Sheldon Creed 38 Points — (4 stage points) 4 Carson Kvapil 44 Points — (10 stage points +1 fastest lap) 5 Sammy Smith 39 Points — (7 stage points) 6 Jesse Love 31 Points 7 Parker Retzlaff 48 Points — (18 stage points) 8 Austin Green 32 Points — (3 stage points) 9 Harrison Burton 28 Points 10 Corey Day 34 Points — (7 stage points) 11 Ryan Sieg 26 Points 12 Brandon Jones 25 Points 13 Blaine Perkins 24 Points 14 Andrew Patterson 23 Points 15 Jeremy Clements 22 Points 16 Josh Bilicki 21 Points 17 Jeb Burton 20 Points 18 Preston Pardus 19 Points 19 Brad Perez 18 Points 20 Patrick Staropoli 17 Points 21 Dawson Cram 16 Points 22 Rajah Caruth 15 Points 23 Joey Gase 14 Points 24 Brennan Poole 13 Points 25 Jesse Iwuji 11 Points 26 Leland Honeyman 11 Points 27 Alex Labbe 10 Points 28 Dean Thompson 9 Points 29 Lavar Scott 8 Points 30 Ryan Ellis 7 Points 31 Brent Crews 11 Points — (5 stage points) 32 Justin Allgaier 5 Points 33 Baltazar Leguizamon — 34 Sam Mayer 17 Points — (14 stage points) 35 Anthony Alfredo 17 Points — (15 stage points) 36 William Sawalich 3 Points — (2 stage points) 37 Kyle Sieg 1 Point

NASCAR O’Reilly Stage Results: San Diego

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here are the United Rentals Driven to Serve 250 stage results today.

NASCAR OARS Stage 1 Results Today NASCAR OARS Stage 2 Results Today

Position Driver Points 1 Austin Hill 10 2 Parker Retzlaff 9 3 Sam Mayer 8 4 Anthony Alfredo 7 5 Carson Kvapil 6 6 Sammy Smith 5 7 Sheldon Creed 4 8 Austin Green 3 9 Taylor Gray 2 10 William Sawalich 1 Official 2026 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Stage 1 Results at Naval Base Coronado Position Driver Points 1 Taylor Gray 10 2 Parker Retzlaff 9 3 Anthony Alfredo 8 4 Corey Day 7 5 Sam Mayer 6 6 Brent Crews 5 7 Carson Kvapil 4 8 Austin Hill 3 9 Sammy Smith 2 10 William Sawalich 1 Official 2026 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Stage 2 Results at Naval Base Coronado

Who won the NASCAR O’Reilly Series race?

Austin Hill won the NASCAR OARS race at Naval Base Coronado on Saturday night, delivering Richard Childress Racing its first win since the passing of Kyle Busch.