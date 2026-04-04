With the Cup Series off this weekend, Saturday’s O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race at Rockingham Speedway was the headliner for the weekend. In the OARS debut for Cleetus McFarland, we saw the best drivers in this series showcase their prowess and climb up the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series standings.

Let’s dive into the NASCAR O’Reilly AUto Parts Series points leaders following Saturday afternoon’s race at Rockingham Speedway.

NASCAR OARS Standings Right Now: Outlook after Rockingham

Rank Driver Points Behind 1 Justin Allgaier 422 — 2 Jesse Love 296 -126 3 Sheldon Creed 291 -131 4 Austin Hill 277 -145 5 Corey Day 272 -159 6 Carson Kvapil 267 -155 7 Sammy Smith 260 -162 8 Brandon Jones 247 -175 9 Parker Retzlaff 229 -193 10 Rajah Caruth 215 -207 11 William Sawalich 214 -208 12 Taylor Gray 203 -219 13 Sam Mayer 173 -249 14 Ryan Sieg 168 -254 15 Brennan Poole 162 -260 16 Anthony Alfredo 157 -265 17 Jeb Burton 142 -280 18 Blaine Perkins 122 -300 19 Patrick Staropoli 119 -303 20 Brent Crews 114 -308 21 Dean Thompson 112 -310 22 Harrison Burton 105 -317 23 Jeremy Clements 98 -324 24 Lavar Scott 98 -324 25 Austin Green 86 -336 26 Josh Bilicki 84 -338 27 Nick Sanchez 81 -341 28 Ryan Ellis 78 -344 29 Kyle Sieg 77 -345 30 Josh Williams 70 -352 31 Garrett Smithley 59 -363 32 Joey Gase 54 -368 33 Alex Labbe 44 -378 34 J.J. Yeley 38 -384 35 Nathan Byrd 35 -387

Official 2026 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Results at Rockingham Speedway