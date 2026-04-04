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NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series Standings
Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

With the Cup Series off this weekend, Saturday’s O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race at Rockingham Speedway was the headliner for the weekend. In the OARS debut for Cleetus McFarland, we saw the best drivers in this series showcase their prowess and climb up the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series standings.

Let’s dive into the NASCAR O’Reilly AUto Parts Series points leaders following Saturday afternoon’s race at Rockingham Speedway.

NASCAR OARS Standings Right Now: Outlook after Rockingham

RankDriverPointsBehind
1Justin Allgaier422
2Jesse Love296-126
3Sheldon Creed291-131
4Austin Hill277-145
5Corey Day272-159
6Carson Kvapil267-155
7Sammy Smith260-162
8Brandon Jones247-175
9Parker Retzlaff229-193
10Rajah Caruth215-207
11William Sawalich214-208
12Taylor Gray203-219
13Sam Mayer173-249
14Ryan Sieg168-254
15Brennan Poole162-260
16Anthony Alfredo157-265
17Jeb Burton142-280
18Blaine Perkins122-300
19Patrick Staropoli119-303
20Brent Crews114-308
21Dean Thompson112-310
22Harrison Burton105-317
23Jeremy Clements98-324
24Lavar Scott98-324
25Austin Green86-336
26Josh Bilicki84-338
27Nick Sanchez81-341
28Ryan Ellis78-344
29Kyle Sieg77-345
30Josh Williams70-352
31Garrett Smithley59-363
32Joey Gase54-368
33Alex Labbe44-378
34J.J. Yeley38-384
35Nathan Byrd35-387

Official 2026 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Results at Rockingham Speedway

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By Matt Johnson
Matt Johnson is Senior Editor of NFL and College Football for Sportsnaut. His work, including weekly NFL and college ... More about Matt Johnson

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