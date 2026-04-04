With the Cup Series off this weekend, Saturday’s O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race at Rockingham Speedway was the headliner for the weekend. In the OARS debut for Cleetus McFarland, we saw the best drivers in this series showcase their prowess and climb up the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series standings.
Let’s dive into the NASCAR O’Reilly AUto Parts Series points leaders following Saturday afternoon’s race at Rockingham Speedway.
NASCAR OARS Standings Right Now: Outlook after Rockingham
|Rank
|Driver
|Points
|Behind
|1
|Justin Allgaier
|422
|—
|2
|Jesse Love
|296
|-126
|3
|Sheldon Creed
|291
|-131
|4
|Austin Hill
|277
|-145
|5
|Corey Day
|272
|-159
|6
|Carson Kvapil
|267
|-155
|7
|Sammy Smith
|260
|-162
|8
|Brandon Jones
|247
|-175
|9
|Parker Retzlaff
|229
|-193
|10
|Rajah Caruth
|215
|-207
|11
|William Sawalich
|214
|-208
|12
|Taylor Gray
|203
|-219
|13
|Sam Mayer
|173
|-249
|14
|Ryan Sieg
|168
|-254
|15
|Brennan Poole
|162
|-260
|16
|Anthony Alfredo
|157
|-265
|17
|Jeb Burton
|142
|-280
|18
|Blaine Perkins
|122
|-300
|19
|Patrick Staropoli
|119
|-303
|20
|Brent Crews
|114
|-308
|21
|Dean Thompson
|112
|-310
|22
|Harrison Burton
|105
|-317
|23
|Jeremy Clements
|98
|-324
|24
|Lavar Scott
|98
|-324
|25
|Austin Green
|86
|-336
|26
|Josh Bilicki
|84
|-338
|27
|Nick Sanchez
|81
|-341
|28
|Ryan Ellis
|78
|-344
|29
|Kyle Sieg
|77
|-345
|30
|Josh Williams
|70
|-352
|31
|Garrett Smithley
|59
|-363
|32
|Joey Gase
|54
|-368
|33
|Alex Labbe
|44
|-378
|34
|J.J. Yeley
|38
|-384
|35
|Nathan Byrd
|35
|-387
Official 2026 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Results at Rockingham Speedway