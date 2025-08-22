Legacy Motor Club became the third NASCAR team this year to be granted a preliminary injunction, receiving a ruling in its favor that temporarily prevents Rick Ware Racing (RWR) from selling any of its charters.

As reported by Bob Pockrass of Fox Sports, a North Carolina judge granted Legacy’s motion to block RWR from selling either of its charters until the litigation is resolved.

Related: Why 23XI Racing, Front Row Motorsports are Suing NASCAR

Legacy filed its lawsuit against RWR in April, alleging that the team breached contractual obligations to sell one of its charters. The two sides reportedly reached a deal in March, but a dispute arose over whether the No. 36 or No. 27 charter was part of the agreement.

Months later, former Spire Motorsports co-owner T.J. Puchyr agreed to purchase Rick Ware Racing. At the time of the announcement, he stated his intention to run a three-car NASCAR team. A month later, Legacy filed suit against Puchyr and his consulting firm for tortious interference and unfair business practices, alleging that Puchyr used “insider knowledge and a position of trust” gained from his prior role as a Legacy consultant to interfere with the deal between Legacy and RWR.

Related: NASCAR Lined Up Buyers to Sell 23XI Racing, Front Row Motorsports Charters

RWR maintains that its agreement with Legacy was intended to take effect in 2027, noting that it was already under contract to sell one charter to RFK Racing for 2025 and to swap charters in 2026 under a new lease arrangement. Legacy, however, has argued that its $45 million deal with Ware was intended for next season.

Friday’s ruling by Mecklenburg Superior Court Judge Clifton Smith puts all of RWR’s pending charter deals on hold. According to the Associated Press, Judge Smith also ruled that Legacy “showed likelihood of success on the merits of its case” ahead of a trial scheduled for January.

Related: Legacy Motor Club Eyeing Third Charter Through Another Method