NASCAR intends to keep the Clash in the USA in 2026 but …

Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images

NASCAR has had preliminary conversations about moving its preseason Clash to São Paulo, Brazil but it will remain in the United States next year with an eye towards maybe going international after that.

The question was asked of NASCAR’s EVP and Chief Racing Officer Ben Kennedy during a press conference on Tuesday regarding Homestead-Miami Speedway hosting the championship race, but also fielded questions over the schedule at large, his primary duties.

“I think as far as next year goes, more than likely it will stay domestic here in the United States,” Kennedy said. “I wouldn’t ever rule out international in the future, though. We have thoughts about a lot of it being prior to the season, in the off-season, an exhibition race. It’s a great opportunity for us to bring NASCAR racing to other parts of the world.

“I think it’s going to be something that we’ll continue to consider, but at least for now we’ll more than likely keep it domestic.”

The race was held at Bowman Gray Stadium in February following a three year stint at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. It was held at Daytona every year prior to that starting in 1979 when it was won by Kyle Petty.

Bowman Gray remain the front runner to run it back next year per Kennedy.