NASCAR driver obliterates bird at 180 mph at Talladega

Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

When a race car driving at 180 mph drives into a bird, the race car always wins.

That was certainly the case on Sunday in the Cup Series race at Talladega Superspeedway when Josh Berry had something splat on his window on Lap 17.

That was a bird.

Berry, who drives the legendary Wood Brothers 21, has a crew chief in Miles Stanley who was no stranger to this incident.

“I’ve definitely seen it before, and they do some damage too,” he said, per Dalton Hopkins of Frontstretch. They’ll tear stuff up and tear some windshield tear offs apart and stuff like that.”

Berry suffered no real damage to his car but he finished 29th due to a late pit road speeding penalty on his final stop of the day. He was leading the group that went on to win the race, a missed opportunity.