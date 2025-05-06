NASCAR announces new championship weekend venue for 2026 season

After a six year hiatus, the NASCAR championship weekend will return to Homestead-Miami Speedway in 2026 but with a catch as this will be the first season the finale will be rotated across the south.

The decision was made official on Tuesday and was followed by a press conference with NASCAR’s Ben Kennedy who explained why:

“It’s a handful of considerations that we take a look at, especially as we think about moving a championship,” Kennedy said. “I would say, first and foremost, it’s fan feedback, and fans ranked Homestead-Miami Speedway as number one on the list of where they’d like to see a championship in the future. From what you guys may have seen and some of the fan sentiment so far, it leans very positive, which is great to see.

“So we listen to our fans. All of our partners who are broadcast partners, our teams, our drivers have input to where they’d like to see the championship in the future, a lot of industry stakeholders we’ll collaborate with.”

Joey Logano also participated in a press conference and explained why drivers love this track so much.

“I mean, if you’re asking drivers, it’s about the track, right,” Logano said. “The environment obviously is really cool. It’s different being in Miami. That’s a neat thing but the drivers, what we care about is the racing, right? Can we move around the racetrack, can we do different things, are the tires falling off, is that fun? To us, yeah, that’s fun.

“Having a slick track that’s tough, challenging, a couple bumps there, you’re running up next to the wall, you can run a little bit off the wall, you can do stuff. That is something that is special.”

The announcement also included a fun video produced by format champions Kyle Busch and Brad Keselowski, once rivals, who earned their titles at the South Florida track.