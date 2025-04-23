NASCAR All Star Race to feature new rules to prevent dominance

Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

NASCAR revealed its All Star Race format on Wednesday and it includes a 50 lap longer main event but also the introduction of a new competition feature intended to spice up the racing product.

A promoter’s caution.

As explained by The Sporting News, this means ‘that race control can call for an entertainment caution at any point during the main event but not after 30 laps to go or if a naturally occurring caution takes place within the final 50 laps.’

This is designed to make it harder for Joey Logano to lead 199 of the 200 laps from last year’s race like he did last year, giving competitors a chance to take down the leader on restarts. There will also be a competition caution around Lap 100 as well.

NASCAR has also extended the length of the main event from 200 laps to 250.

A pit stop challenge is once again returns as part of the qualifying session this year but is now open to every participating team. ‘A three-lap qualifying effort will include a mandatory four-tire pit stop on the second lap, and the total time will set both the All-Star Open starting lineup and the starting grid for Saturday’s pair of 60-lap All-Star heats.’

The main event roster has been decided based on who has won races in 2024 and so far in 2025, full-time drivers to have previously won an All-Star Race or full-time drivers who have won a Cup Series championship.

Those drivers are Christopher Bell, Josh Berry, Ryan Blaney, Alex Bowman, Chase Briscoe, Chris Buescher, Kyle Busch, William Byron, Ross Chastain, Austin Cindric, Austin Dillon, Chase Elliott, Denny Hamlin, Brad Keselowski, Kyle Larson, Joey Logano, Tyler Reddick, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Daniel Suárez.

Everyone else who enters must race their way into the main event via the 100-lap qualifying race which has a competition caution on lap 40. The top two finishers will make the main with a fan vote winner also tagging the rear of the field.