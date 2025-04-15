Kyle Larson wants to embarrass NASCAR and Xfinity Series drivers

Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images

In addition to dominating the NASCAR Cup Series race to the tune of leading 414 out of 500 laps, Kyle Larson also enjoyed a dominant performance in the Xfinity Series the day before with 277 laps led of 300 en route to winning the race.

While speaking with Kevin Harvick on the Happy Hours show, Larson said he especially enjoys dropping down to the second-tier division and winning the way he frequently does.

“In Xfinity, I do get motivated, and this is going to come across like very cocky, but I want to embarrass them, honestly,” Larson said. “I want to embarrass NASCAR a little bit because they just don’t let Cup guys run anymore, and the kids probably think they’re in a good spot and they don’t know where the bar really is at.

“So, I like to go run those Xfinity races and just get 10-second leads to let them realize that they’ve got a lot of room to improve. I think that’s only better for our sport. When those young guys can compete with Cup guys, they’re better suited for the Cup Series once they get there. … I want to smash the field when I run Xfinity. That’s motivating to me, for sure.”

Cup Series drivers only get to run a maximum of five Xfinity and five Craftsman Truck Series races a year now.