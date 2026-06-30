Samantha Busch shared a glimpse into how her little girl is processing the unimaginable.

Kyle Busch, the hard-charging NASCAR star and two-time Cup champion, passed away at 41 after pneumonia took a brutal turn into sepsis. It happened fast, leaving behind a wife and two kids who are now trying to figure out life without him.

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Little Lennix’s Morning Routine

In her most recent Instagram Story, Samantha put up a picture that really gets to you. It shows their four-year-old daughter, Lennix, at the breakfast table, munching away while looking at a couple of framed photos of her dad right in front of her.

According to Samantha, this has become their morning routine. Lennix wakes up, tells her father how she slept, talks about what she’s doing that day, and asks if he’s having fun up in heaven.

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It’s the kind of small, everyday thing that breaks your heart when you think about it. A little kid still reaching out to the dad she lost way too soon.

Samantha Busch on Lennix:



"Morning breakfast with Daddy: She wakes up every day tells him how her sleep was, what she's doing today and asks if he's having fun in heaven." pic.twitter.com/taXpxK8fBG — Jamie Oakes (@JamieOakes_) June 29, 2026

Navigating Grief as a Mom

Samantha and Kyle had been together a long time — married since 2010 — and they also have an 11-year-old son, Brexton. In an earlier post, Samantha wrote about how Kyle was her person, her best friend, the guy she thought she’d grow old with.

Samantha’s been pretty open about struggling herself. Some days she doesn’t feel strong whatsoever — she just wants to crawl under the covers and let it all out. But then she remembers she’s still Mom. Those kids need hugs, some kind of normal routine, a few laughs here and there, and somebody to help shoulder the kind of hurt no little one should ever deal with.

Your personal grief doesn’t hit pause just because you have little ones depending on you. And Samantha is a strong one.

Busch’s death shook the entire NASCAR community. He was one of those drivers who brought intensity and personality to every race, racking up a record number of wins across the national series. His family, his team at Richard Childress Racing, and the sport put out statements remembering him as a fierce competitor and a family man.

Right now, the Busches are just trying to get through the days. Samantha has been pretty open about the good moments and the really tough ones. And every morning, little Lennix keeps that connection going in her own pure way — chatting with Dad like he’s still right there at the table with her.

It’s a reminder that love doesn’t just disappear, even when the person does.