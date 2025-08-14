NASCAR star Denny Hamlin has fully committed to being NASCAR’s “heel” by now. His in-race comments, sarcastic celebrations and trash talk have made him one of the most recognizable—and divisive—faces in the sport. At any track, the cheers and boos for Hamlin are equal, a reminder of how split the fans are on him.

On social media, fans call him “kind of an a**” and say he’s embracing the villain role. Aggressive racing moves and run-ins with competitors have only added to that image.

The Pocono feud with Kyle Larson stands out as a prime example. Many thought Hamlin put him into the wall—an accusation Hamlin denied—but the moment only added to his “heel” persona.

Other on-track incidents have kept the perception alive. His blunt, unfiltered approach—both on the track and on the radio—has become part of what fans expect from him.

Denny Hamlin’s Side of the “villain” Story

Credit: Ayrton Breckenridge/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In a recent interview with The Athletic, Denny Hamlin pushed back on the idea he’s the bad guy. “I mean, I don’t think I’m an a**hole,” he said. “It’s more likely people who have never met me, or saw me walking somewhere and I didn’t have time to stop. I always try to when I can. Or maybe the s—talking I do on the track makes them think that’s just who I am.”

Hamlin believes much of the criticism comes from people who have never interacted with him. His competitive swagger and quick wit are part of his racing identity, but they’re amplified to the point that’s all fans see.

When those moments are paired with aggressive moves and high-profile feuds, it creates an image of arrogance—accurate or not. Without personal interaction, people fill in the blanks with their own assumptions.

But to those in the NASCAR garage, a different Denny shows itself. One defined by professionalism, insight and generosity. It’s a side of him that doesn’t always make headlines but is just as much a part of who he is. But every good story needs a villain and Denny Halim is a driver fans love to hate.