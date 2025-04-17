Does Tony Stewart have one more Indianapolis 500 start in him?

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

In addition to the Daytona 500, Tony Stewart also has a missing spot in his trophy case for the Indianapolis 500, a race he has contested five times and with a best finish of fifth in 1997.

People forget that Stewart is also the 1996 Indy Racing League champion and won three times in IndyCar competition before making his way into the NASCAR ranks and also expressed a fondness for what could have been.

There have also been times where Stewart lamented his inability to come back and run the race again. Stewart is now 53 and a weekend removed from his first win in the NHRA Top Fuel division. He has won in SRX competition as well.

Stewart took part in a video conference on Tuesday to feat his most recent accomplishment where FOX Sports asked ‘Smoke’ if he had one more start in the Greatest Spectacle in Racing in him.

“The last time I was in an IndyCar was 2001, 20 plus years now,” Stewart said. “To go there and even think that I’m going to be competitive is in my opinion very unrealistic. Do I feel like I can make the race and have a solid showing? I do feel like I can do that, but I don’t feel like I have what it takes not being in the car for so long. These guys are so good in these cars and have such a feel and read on what these cars are and what the car needs.

“I don’t feel I would have that input to help the team make the right decisions to put together the right package and have a winning car. I’ve already got enough participation trophies from Indy. … The only way I’m going back to the Indy 500 is if I truly feel I have a shot to win the Indy 500. I think whatever team I end up with would be capable of doing it; I don’t feel like I’d be capable because of [a lack of] seat time. Just don’t think it’s in my cards.”

With that said, Stewart is watching the race and rooting for his modern day equivalent, a driver that came from dirt Sprint Cars who is known for driving anything and everything.

Kyle Larson.

Larson will make his second start at Indianapolis and is looking to best Stewart’s best average finish doing the Indy 500-Coke 600 double when he finished sixth and third in 2001.

“I don’t think it’s out of the realm for him to beat what we did in terms of performance,” Stewart said. “He’s more than capable of doing that, as well. If anyone’s going to break it, I’d like it to be Kyle. … Anytime he’s racing anything, I’m a fan.”