Denny Hamlin calls Ross Chastain Talladega block ‘bullshit racing’

Denny Hamlin did not like the swerving block Ross Chastain pulled on his group late in the race on Sunday at Talladega.

Chastain broke up the run a group of Toyotas and the Spire Motorsports cars had with a bobble that ultimately placed him in front of friend and agency client Carson Hocevar.

In real time, Hamlin was not pleased, condemning the move after climbing out of the car.

“I didn’t know how far up we were actually going to be able to get, but certainly the 1 [Ross Chastain], you know, making a move there to kinda wreck us is not ideal, but I mean, he’s trying to do everything he can to stop the run,” Hamlin told Bob Pockrass of FOX Sports after the race. “The variance of speed there was crazy.

After having a day to think about, Hamlin took his frustrations a step further on his weekly podcast.

“But I believe the roles reversed, he would have, he would probably just run into me. I would think he would run into me as he should and say, ‘I didn’t make you swerve. I was running my lane with the pack of cars that was on the race track. You tried to merge up into a lane that wasn’t there.’ So, I just think it’s bullshit racing and I think that um, I guess you got to just hold it down and if you cause a wreck, hopefully, you spin them out and don’t wreck yourself,” Hamlin explained on Actions Detrimental.

“That’ll be hard to do, but at some point, I’ve got caught in wrecks and finished so horribly lately on these superspeedways, it’s like, what do I care? At this point, just cram it in there and say, ‘Sorry, it was your fault, not mine.’”