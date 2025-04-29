Decision made over NASCAR weekend disqualifications

Credit: Jason Allen-Imagn Images

Ryan Preece of RFK Racing and Joey Logano of Team Penske were both disqualified on Sunday after the NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega.

Both teams violated rules regarding the rear spoiler.

Preece finished a career high second and Logano was fifth. They are now scored 38th and 39th.

He was disqualified for having three rear spoiler shims instead of two and Logano was disqualified for a missing spoiler bolt.

Both teams have since announced they are not appealing their disqualifications and the results stand.

Team Penske statement on disqualification of No. 22 Team Penske Ford Mustang this evening at Talladega: pic.twitter.com/2MTzjdUytV — Team Penske (@Team_Penske) April 28, 2025

Preece has dropped from 11th to 18th in the championship standings. He went from 28 points above the playoff cutline to 14 points out. Logano went from 73 above the cutline to 36.