Dale Jr says ‘don’t change nothin’ about Texas Motor Speedway after race weekend

The much-embattled Texas Motor Speedway, the bane of NASCAR fan enthusiasm since its reconfiguration and repave in 2017, has Dale Earnhardt Jr. as a supporter after this past weekend.

Speaking on his Dale Jr Download podcast, Earnhardt says he doesn’t see the logic behind another rumored reconfiguration and enjoyed the racing on Sunday.

“There was a rumor going around that some track on the NASCAR circuit was considering getting the Atlanta treatment. But I believe that it’s not Texas,” Earnhardt said. “I’d seen some messages on social about someone thinking that there was a track considering that, but it is not Texas. I know a lot of people were going, ‘Oh, it’s got to be Texas because Marcus [Smith] owns Atlanta, and he loves what’s happened there. So why wouldn’t he try to take it to Texas?’

“I think Texas right now is starting to get into its peak in terms of the age of the asphalt, how slick it was. Dude, those Xfinity guys were busting their ass all over the place. That’s what we need. Don’t change nothing. Don’t touch it.”

The rumor actually centered around Kansas Speedway, the site of the races this weekend, but NASCAR’s Mike Forde properly shot that rumor down over the spring.