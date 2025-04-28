Baseball legend roasts NASCAR champ online after Talladega race

Atlanta Braves legend, and devoted NASCAR fan, Chipper Jones grilled three-time champion Joey Logano over X on Sunday.

First, the backstory:

Bubba Wallace won the second stage over Logano, who blamed his younger teammate for not pushing him to the front instead.

“Way to go Austin, way to go, you dumb fuck!” Joey Logano said, via Jeff Gluck of The Athletic. “Way to fucking go. What a stupid shit. You just gave it to him. Gave a Toyota a stage win. Nice job. Way to go. What a dumbass. Put that in the book again.”

Cindric went onto win the race ahead of Logano, who was scored fifth before the disqualification that dropped him to last on the running order.

Jones found an opening and tweeted his shot against the three-time champion.

Congrats to @AustinCindric on his @TALLADEGA win. Good teammates are hard to come by, Boss! Remember that one of urs MFed u on national tv, when in all actuality, u did everything possible to keep from wrecking him. Hate to be #dueces in the ‘team’ meeting on Monday. Some people… — Chipper Jones (@RealCJ10) April 27, 2025

For his part, Cindric was diplomatic towards his teammate when asked about it after the race.

“Yeah, I mean, I think the situation you described, I felt like I kind of just got pinched, was trying not to wreck the cars in front of me, including Joey,” Cindric said. “It was a messy end of the stage that I feel like between myself, the 21, Joey could have probably done better, we let one slip there.

I can understand his frustration without kind of seeing the whole picture. These are the types of things that when you’re expecting someone to have your best interest, those are the challenges, right? We have a lot of meetings centered around that. I feel like it requires constant maintenance. It’s not always pretty. The conversations aren’t always easy.I do feel like as a team we do it better than most. I think that’s something we’ll definitely be talking about tomorrow as far as how to do it better, understand all sides, be better for it.”