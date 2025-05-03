Actor turned NASCAR driver frustrated with recent results

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

It’s been a challenge for Frankie Muniz in his debut NASCAR Truck Series full-time campaign, especially now that he is balancing both a return to the ‘Malcolm in The Middle’ franchise that made him a household name with trying to learn the nuances of professional Stock Car competition.

There have been highlights, like opening the season at Daytona with a top-10 and even races like Friday at Texas where he ran around the top-15, impressive for his experience level and the Reaume Brothers Racing team he drives for.

But then Muniz cut a tire and crashed in the Turn 2 wall and was very expressive in his disdain and the interviews he issued afterwards. His 25th place finish is his seventh consecutive finish of 24th or worse.

A frustrating end to a strong run for Frankie Muniz in Texas. Understandably, he’s pretty upset. #NASCARonFS1 pic.twitter.com/nVKX2lS1kg — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) May 3, 2025

“Just right front blew. I just, I cannot, I can’t catch a break,” Muniz said, via Frontstretch. “You know what I mean? Let me wreck dudes, let me wreck myself, let me feel like I did something wrong but I – it’s hard to keep coming. And like, it’s not my team, it’s none us, it’s out of our control, and things just keep happening, and it’s really – it’s tough to stay motivated.

Honestly, I’ve got so much going on right now, and I’m like, man, give me a win. Like a win, like, feeling like we finished the race, I thought we were racing good and you know, doing alright. Just out of my control again. I’m over it, to be honest.”

Muniz is currently filming the Malcolm in the Middle reboot and spending his time racing a full schedule.

Sorry to anyone listening to my radio when my right front blew with 20 laps to go. I just want this so bad. Had such a positive race going and sometimes my passion gets the better of me. Just had a monkey on our back for a while. — Frankie Muniz (@frankiemuniz) May 3, 2025

Muniz is currently 34th in the championship standings with a 24.5 average finish. He is backed by Ford Performance.