NASCAR commissioner condemns death threats, comments to female racer

Credit: Jason Allen-Imagn Images

NASCAR commissioner Steve Phelps says anyone making inappropriate or untoward comments about or to Katherine Legge is unacceptable.

Legge, 44, is a Sports Car and IndyCar Series veteran who has committed to learning Stock Car racing this season. Her initial results haven’t been rewarding as she has crashed in all four races entered across ARCA, Xfinity and the Cup Series.

She revealed on Monday during an episode of her ‘Throttle Therapy’ podcast that she has received death threats and other inappropriate comments online since starting her NASCAR tenure.

Phelps told CNN that this is unacceptable.

“I want to be crystal clear about this, we condemn this behavior. It is unacceptable, this is not appropriate for NASCAR, sports, or the world,” Phelps told CNN.

“This is a woman who has competed very successfully in all forms of motorsports and we want her here at NASCAR. They can take their opinions and their hate right out of NASCAR because there’s just no place for it.”

Legge was involved in a crash at Talladega on Saturday when Aric Almirola jumped in front of her in the draft line and triggered a multi-car crash. Almirola claimed full responsibility and said ‘Katherine did nothing wrong.’