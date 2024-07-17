NASCAR undergoes executive shakeup amidst broadcast model shift, charter negotiations

According to a report in the Sports Business Journal, NASCAR is undergoing a significant leadership restructuring.

There are several things happening in the NASCAR ecosystem right now. The 10 Cup Series races that will air on Amazon Prime and Turner Sports will be produced in-house out of the new NASCAR Productions facility in Concord, North Carolina.

The entire Xfinity Series season, airing on The CW starting next season, will be produced by the league itself. The second half of the Truck Series season is already produced in-house as it airs on FS1 and will continue in that course next season.

Much of NASCAR’s business over the next decade will be deriving revenue opportunities through its broadcasts. Thus, the restructuring seen from these departments make a lot of sense:

Brian Herbst, SVP of media & productions, has been promoted to EVP and chief media & revenue officer

Managing Director of Domestic Broadcasting Ben Baker has been promoted to VP of broadcast and productions operations

The biggest headlines come from new roles for president Steve Phelps, who announced these changes in a company memo published on Wednesday reading that his new responsibilities “will allow me to focus more on the strategic vision and global expansion of NASCAR-owned racing properties, which I believe to be the best and most exciting in the world.”

Phelps will have three officers report directly to him in chief operating officer Steve Phelps, executive vice president and chief administrative officer Ed Bennett, who also serves as IMSA CEO, and head of legal Amanda Oliver.

Also having been elevated to new roles and responsibilities are:

Tim Clark, SVP and chief digital officer, who has been promoted to EVP and chief brand officer

Scott Prime, VP/strategy and innovation promoted to SVP of global strategy

Michelle Byron, SVP of partnership marketing, promoted to EVP and chief partnership and licensing officer

Ben Kennedy, the great grandson of NASCAR founder Bill France, will be promoted to an executive vice president at just 32-years-old, trading his title of senior vice president of racing development and strategy to EVP and chief venue and racing innovations officer.

These changes come as the league continues to work towards a new charter agreement with the teams, There have been layoffs from the company in recent weeks, including from the sponsorship sales department which have now been lumped into the broadcast revenue responsibilities, but is also a gesture of sorts to the teams.

NASCAR has told teams, who are asking for an increased percentage of traditional revenue and new revenue, to decrease their own overhead and spending. In letting an unknown number of employees go, NASCAR is also showing teams that it is willing to slim down as well.

Matt Weaver is a Motorsports Insider for Sportsnaut. Follow him on Twitter.