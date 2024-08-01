NASCAR team owner clears air on partnership with Pitbull

Justin Marks stated very clearly that his friend and business partner, Armando Christian ‘Pitbull’ Pérez is not going anywhere as part of the Trackhouse Racing leadership group.

A rumor picked up steam over the past week that the pop culture superstar, known as Mr. Worldwide, would no longer be affiliated with the NASCAR Cup Series and MotoGP racing organization, that he co-founded in 2021.

The rumor seems to have began circulating around the same time that Trackhouse picked up additional investing partners in Avenue Sports Fund, which joined Marks and Perez with equity last month.

“We are excited to partner with Justin Marks and his organization as they continue to compete aggressively in the NASCAR Cup Series and MotoGP series and potentially in new motorsports in the future,” said Marc Lasry, Avenue Capital’s Chairman, CEO and co-founder. “NASCAR has long held its position as the most popular racing series in North America, and MotoGP is now one of the most popular motorsports in the world with millions of cumulative race attendees and a substantial digital audience — all compelling attributes for an investment by Avenue Sports.”

Marks issued the following quote that day as well.

“From the day of Trackhouse’s inception it has been a central goal to build a valuable, diverse, and global motorsports platform,” Marks said. “Partnering with Avenue is a monumental step forward in continuing to develop and execute that vision. With Trackhouse in the Avenue portfolio, the company will be able to draw on the experience and expertise of a leading global sports fund to scale into one of the most powerful companies in the word with best-in-class on-track competitiveness partner services, and racing event experiential assets.”

Marks addressed the rumor on Wednesday morning with an intent to put it clearly to rest.