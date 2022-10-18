NASCAR suspends Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing agrees with penalty

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

NASCAR has suspended 23XI Racing driver Bubba Wallace for one race after intentionally wrecking Hendrick Motorsports’ driver Kyle Larson at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on October 16, 2022.

It is the first suspension toward a driver for an on-track incident since 2019 when Johnny Sauter slammed Austin Hill in the driver-side door during the NASCAR Truck Series race at Iowa Speedway.

NASCAR discusses its suspension of Bubba Wallace

Oct 16, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Bubba Wallace (45) meets with fans before the South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

NASCAR’s Chief Operating Officer Steve O’Donnell went on SiriusXM Radio to discuss Wallace’s suspension after the sport reviewed what happened at the event in Las Vegas, NV.

O’Donnell had this to say about the penalty and why it was issued.

“When we look at how that incident occured, in our minds, really a dangerous act that we thought was intentional and put other competitors at risk.” Steve O’Donnell on Bubba Wallace’s penalty

Donnell also talked about how the penalty was specific to the race track and not any of the other situations that took place, such as Wallace walking across a hot track to confront Larson after violently wrecking him.

It is uncharacteristic for NASCAR to suspend drivers with the most notable occurrences taking place with Matt Kenseth at Martinsville, Kyle Busch at Texas, and Sauter at Iowa as described above.

The act performed by Wallace was at the level where NASCAR felt it was reasonable to dish out a one-race suspension. There were no other penalties issued outside of the suspension, which includes any potential fines or points.

With the latest safety concerns in NASCAR stemming from Kurt Busch and Alex Bowman’s respective concussions, it makes this an even worse look for Wallace as the sport penalizes him for his actions in Las Vegas.

Ironically, 23XI Racing brought the same car that won the Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway in September. Wallace won Stage 1 at Las Vegas and looked to have one of the better cars before the incident.

Unfortunately, the Alabama native’s anger took over and it ended his day, along with Larson and Christopher Bell.

Related: NASCAR needs to give Bubba Wallace a big suspension in 2022

23XI Racing releases statement on Bubba Wallace’s suspension

Oct 16, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Bubba Wallace (45) during the South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

After NASCAR handed out a penalty to Wallace, his team, 23XI Racing, came out with a statement supporting what the sport handed down and announced who would take over for him at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

The team’s statement can be read below as they talk about Wallace’s actions.

23XI’s official statement on the NASCAR Las Vegas Penalty. pic.twitter.com/Pdopqtae1e — 23XI Racing (@23XIRacing) October 18, 2022

23XI Racing has spoken to Wallace about the accident and expressed its dissatisfaction with its driver about what took place on October 16. It was not a shocking development after the data was analyzed and posted on social media.

John Hunter Nemechek will take over the No. 45 car for this weekend’s Cup Series race at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Nemechek has tested at the track with 23XI Racing before so it’s not going to be new to him.

The current driver of the No. 4 truck for Kyle Busch Motorsports also has been at NASCAR’s top level before. Nemechek drove the No. 38 car for Front Row Motorsports before leaving for Kyle Busch Motorsports in 2021.

Due to Wallace’s suspension and Busch stepping away from full-time racing due to his concussion, 23XI Racing’s entire driver lineup will consist of substitutes as Ty Gibbs pilots the No. 23 car as well.

It is very disappointing that both drivers will be racing as Wallace and Busch have seen unfortunate accidents derail their seasons and careers. However, both drivers will try to make the most of their opportunities this weekend.

Hopefully, Wallace is able to learn from his horrible mistake and rebuild his character as the 2022 season comes to an end in a few short weeks.