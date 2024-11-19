NASCAR’s Kyle Busch is adapting to a Dirt Midget Car exactly how he expected

One of the reasons two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch has never raced the Chili Bowl Midget Nationals prior to 2025 was a conviction that, in his words, ‘I’m too fat, I’m too big.’

But, Busch is giving it a try this winter, and his first experience with the open wheel dirt Midget went as he anticipated.

He got stuck.

“My ass is stuck in the seat … I’m getting hot. I got a cramp.”

First time in the Midget, and my fat butt almost didn't make it out🤣🤣.

Busch will enter the Chili Bowl from January 13-18 but will get his first racing experience in a Midget on Tuesday, November 26 at Bakersfield Speedway and Saturday, November 30 at Ventura Speedway in USAC National Series competition.

‘Rowdy’ has also spent the past two years racing Micro Sprints alongside his eight-year-old son Brexton, preparing both of them for this discipline.