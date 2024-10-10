Kevin Harvick calls NASCAR Talladega officiating ‘a shitshow’

“I have a lot of information, but I don’t think I need to go too far because it was a complete shitshow.”

Speaking on his Happy Hour YouTube show, Kevin Harvick did not mince his words when discussing NASCAR’s officiating mishap from Sunday at Talladega when three cars were towed back to pit road for repairs after seemingly healthy cars were eliminated from contention since the start of the playoffs because they were beached with flat tires after being involved in a crash.

“Well shit, we’ve wrecked enough cars that if we don’t pull all 28 or 25 or how many cars are sitting in the infield, hell I don’t even know if we can have a race,” Harvick said. “So, you know what, let’s tow this one back, let’s tow that one back, let’s leave this one here, like whose decision is it? Now we’re going to tow completely destroyed race cars and we’re going to tow some back that are really wrecked — 9, 14 — we’re going to tow those cars back to the pit stall.”

Specifically, playoff drivers Chase Elliott and Chase Briscoe had their cars towed back for pit road when recent precedence dictated those drivers should have been out of the race.

Both were able to continue and gained several spots and points as a result. Harvick had a problem with that because now race control potentially changed the course of the championship battle.

“Let’s just say those cars didn’t get going again, they missed the (Damage Vehicle Policy) clock. So now they’ve crossed these loops and things different than the cars that were in this wreck. Now we are affecting points from all different kinds because you decided to tow this one not that one, this one went that way and that one went this way. …Just by the decisions NASCAR made, we could completely screw up the whole point system in a way this all worked out because of who they decided to two and who they didn’t decide to two. So now we’ve got a mess on our hands with the whole DVP thing and who gets towed back. Just tow them all back to the pit stall, please. Let the team determine who’s going to do what.”