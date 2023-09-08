NASCAR displays illegal Truck Series part that led to playoff penalty

As has become NASCAR policy once again, the sanctioning body opted to display the parts and pieces that led to a Truck Series penalty to Ty Majeski, crew chief Joe Shear Jr. and the ThorSport Racing No. 98.

The infraction centered upon a valve stem cap that was designed to release air from the tire. Specifically, NASCAR confiscated a right rear tire from the truck during pre-race inspection on August 27 at the Milwaukee Mile.

NASCAR then took the tire to an underwater dunk tank at the track, which revealed air bubbles popping out of the water, confirming their suspicions.

The violation was discovered before the truck turned a qualifying lap, which resulted in the lowest possible version of the L2 penalty scale. Majeski lost 75 points and five playoff points and the corresponding owner points. Shear was suspended for four races and fined $25,000; and is ineligible to return until the season finale at Phoenix Raceway.

NASCAR made the valve stems available for anyone to look at on Friday before the race at Kansas Speedway and detailed to attending media the nature of the infraction.

“As this cap gets tightened over the valve stem, it slowly starts releasing air,” NASCAR’s Seth Kramlich said in a video posted by Bob Pockrass of FOX Sports.

“Until it was completely sealed, it would stop. Light pressure would actually release air from the tire. We verified it in the dunk tank at Goodyear. It was assessed that is was obviously a manipulation of the tire. Unfortunate for sure. But, obviously something we take very serious.”

Fortunately for Majeski and his team, the penalty comes after they won their way at Indianapolis Raceway Park into the next round, at which point the points will reset minus the playoff points they effectively earned in Indiana.

Matt Weaver is a Motorsports Insider for Sportsnaut. Follow him on Twitter.