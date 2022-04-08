Multiple teams interested in Odell Beckham Jr., including LA Rams

If Odell Beckham Jr. didn’t suffer an unfortunate ACL tear in the Los Angeles Rams’ Super Bowl victory, he likely wouldn’t still be a free agent. But, since he’s still in the rehab and recovery process, the market for his services has been slow to develop. While free to sign with any team, it just hasn’t happened yet.

There’s no question OBJ will land with a new team by the start of the 2022 season, even if he won’t be able to take the field right away due to the long healing process associated with such a serious injury. But who will Beckham be suiting up for? That is the question.

Beckham’s injury healing well, could find home after NFL draft

According to USA Today’s Tyler Dragon, Beckham’s recovery process is going smoothly, and there are multiple teams interested in adding the talented wide receiver to their depth chart. Dragon goes on to mention that a return to the Rams for another season can’t be ruled out at this point.

A wide number of teams would benefit from adding Beckham to their roster, but they may be waiting out the 2022 NFL Draft at this point. With immediate contributors to be found through the middle rounds of the player selection process, organizations may have more interest in finding more affordable talent who can immediately step on the field in place of one who can’t in Beckham, despite his on-field accomplishments.

Once the draft concludes, expect the market for OBJ and several other veteran free agents who remain unsigned to pick up. Teams will realize they don’t have enough at the position and will circle back to free agency, which might work better for everyone involved.

