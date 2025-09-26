The New York Yankees have been stuck on 27 World Series championships since 2009. They had a chance to add No. 28 last year, but fell to the Los Angeles Dodgers. The American League is ripe for the taking and the Yankees have been peaking in September with a 15-7 record and have a chance to overtake the Toronto Blue Jays for the AL East crown. Aaron Judge is putting up another MVP-caliber season, their starters have the fourth-best ERA in the game at 3.62, and they have a rabid fan base that’s ready for another World Series parade.

However, they’re going to have to put those parade plans on hold because the Bronx Bombers won’t be World Series champions for a 26th straight season. Here are four reasons why they will fail in October.

Aaron Judge Postseason Struggles

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

During the regular season, AJudge is Godzilla. However, when October rolls around, he turns into the Geico Gecko. Judge’s postseason struggles have been analyzed ad nauseam, slashing .205/.318/.450 with 16 home runs and 86 strikeouts in 58 games. The only thing missing from Judge’s resume is a World Series win in Yankees pinstripes. Until he changes his playoff fortune around, he and the Bronx Bombers won’t be celebrating a championship.

New York’s Mediocre Defense

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

New York’s defense has left much to be desired this season. They have the seventh most errors in baseball (92), rank 19th in outs above average (minus-9) and 13th in defensive runs saved (28). Giving an opponent extra outs in October is a recipe for disaster. Just ask Judge, whose Game 5 error in last year’s World Series led to a five-run inning in the Dodgers’ championship-clinching victory.

Yankees’ Inconsistent Bullpen

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

New York’s bullpen has been a roller-coaster ride no one asked to be on for most of the season. Their relievers rank 23rd in baseball with a 4.43 ERA, 19th in WHIP (1.32) and have blown 21 saves during the year. General manager Brian Cashman added David Bednar, Camilo Doval and Jake Bird at the deadline, but only Bednar has paid off with a 2.38 ERA in 20 appearances. Doval has struggled with a 5.09 ERA while Bird was demoted to Triple-A after just three appearances and a 27.00 ERA. The offseason trade acquisition of Devin Williams didn’t pan out either, as he has posted a 4.87 ERA.

Can Young Players Help Carry Load?

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

New York is going to need more than Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and Jazz Chisholm Jr. to carry the Yankees lineup, and that’s where Ben Rice, Jasson Dominguez, Anthony Volpe and Austin Wells step in. Rice has had the best season of the bunch offensively, belting 24 home runs with an .826 OPS. Dominguez — the Yankees’ former top prospect — has 10 home runs and a .719 OPS while struggling defensively in left field. Volpe has regressed at the plate and in the field, hitting .212 with a .668 OPS and an AL-leading 19 errors. Wells has 21 home runs on the season but is batting just .221 with a .719 OPS. These four will be part of critical moments come October, and if they don’t come through, it could be a quick postseason exit.