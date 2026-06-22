The New York Yankees (46-30) look to recover from a sluggish weekend offensively as they open a three-game series against the Detroit Tigers (33-44) on Monday night at Comerica Park. First pitch is scheduled for 6:10 p.m. EDT.

The series opener features a premier pitching matchup between New York right-hander Gerrit Cole and Detroit left-hander Framber Valdez. The Yankees enter the contest as road favorites (-132), with the over/under set at 8.5 runs.

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Yankees and Tigers Trajectories

New York arrives in Detroit looking to reset its lineup after dropping two of three games to the Cincinnati Reds over the weekend. The Yankees struggled to generate timely hitting during Sunday’s series finale, stranding eight runners on base. Because of their upcoming 16-game streak without a rest day, manager Aaron Boone decided to push back Cole’s start one day from Sunday to Monday. To replace Cole’s start, the Yankees called up spot starter Elmer Rodríguez from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Conversely, the Tigers return home carrying momentum from their most complete weekend of the season. Detroit secured a three-game sweep over the AL Central-rival and leading Chicago White Sox. Despite sitting 11 games under .500 overall, Detroit is 21-16 at home this season.

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The Starting Pitching Comparison

The defining narrative of Monday’s matchup centers on the contrasting styles of the two starting pitchers: Cole’s fast, rising fastball against Valdez’s heavy downward sinker.

Cole (2-1, 2.57 ERA) makes his sixth start of the year following a delayed opening to his 2026 campaign due to Tommy John recovery. The 35-year-old has been highly efficient since re-entering the rotation with a 72nd percentile walk rate and striking out 24 batters over 28 innings. In his most recent outing against the White Sox he threw six innings, giving up two runs on three hits and 90 pitches. While not the same, feared starter he once was, Cole is still an elite pitcher and the ace of this Yankees staff.

Valdez (3-5, 4.09 ERA) makes his 15th start for Detroit since signing a three-year contract with the club in February. While his ERA and xERA remain elevated due to early-season mechanical adjustments, Valdez has stabilized his primary pitch over the past month. In his last start, against his former team the Houston Astros, he threw six scoreless innings and brought his ERA from 4.40 to 4.09. Valdez’s 87th percentile ground-ball rate has been his bread-and-butter throughout his career and will help neutralize New York’s dangerous power threat.

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Park Dimensions and Outlook

The spacious outfield dimensions at Comerica Park project to benefit Valdez’s ground-ball tendencies. With deep power alleys in left-center (370 feet) and right-center (365 feet), New York power hitters attempting to pull the ball in the air will face significantly more geographic resistance than they do at shallow Yankee Stadium. If Valdez successfully keeps his sinker down and keeps getting ground-balls, the slumping New York offense will stay where they are.

However, Cole holds a statistical edge over Detroit’s active roster. The Tigers currently rank 21st in the league for team wRC+ against RHP. If New York’s offense can manufacture early run support and force Detroit into its middle relief before the sixth inning, the Yankees are well-positioned to halt their brief slide.