The New York Yankees faced Houston Astros pitcher Jason Alexander on Sunday, prompting an onslaught of Seinfeld-themed humor from the YES Network broadcasters.

And who could blame them for taking a shot at incorporating the iconic sitcom when presented with an opportunity of this nature? It was comedy gold, Jerry.

As many of our readers are well aware, the actor Jason Alexander played George Costanza, the Yankees’ “assistant to the traveling secretary” in the hit show Seinfeld.

Announcer Michael Kay and former Yankee Paul O’Neill, the latter of whom actually had a cameo in the series, leaned into the coincidence during the broadcast, delivering a scouting report laced with Seinfeld references as Alexander was warming up.

With Jason Alexander pitching for the Astros against the Yankees on Sunday and former "Seinfeld" guest star Paul O'Neill on YES commentary, the jokes practically wrote themselves. pic.twitter.com/YTXCMHlRKp — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 10, 2025

Jason Alexander’s Start Leads to Some All-Time Seinfeld Jokes

Kay and O’Neill amused baseball fans with nods to George Costanza’s fictional role when discussing Alexander’s start. Most notably, referencing the fact that he was a late addition as the starter for Sunday’s game.

“Well, you’re talking about George Costanza,” O’Neill said. “It’s not you, it’s me. Undecided after the game yesterday, now it’s Alexander pitching today.”

“The sea was angry. He shut out the Marlins on Monday for six innings. I guess the Marlins would be angry,” he continued. “And the worlds are colliding. Same name as the actor you talked about from Seinfeld.”

Surely everyone here recalls Costanza’s incredible dialogue in the episode where he pretended to be a Marine Biologist.

O’Neill Still Getting Paid

O’Neill shared memories of his appearance on Seinfeld, adding a nostalgic touch to the commentary. It was an episode where Kramer (played by Michael Richards) promises a boy he’ll get the five-time World Series champ to hit two home runs in a game for him.

O’Neill said he’s still getting royalty checks for that appearance.

“They must be playing them more,” he joked. “I think I cracked $100 last time.”

The Yankees are actually hosting a George Costanza bobblehead night next week when they take on the Boston Red Sox.

In the end, it was the Yankees who were angry that day, my friends. They probably would have preferred never facing Jason Alexander, who pitched six innings of one-hit ball in the 7-1 win over the fading New York team.

Alexander is now 2-0 in his last pair of starts, giving up zero runs and just four hits total in 12 innings. Now that is some feat of strength.