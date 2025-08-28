A World Series champion is running for Congress. Fourteen-year MLB veteran Mark Teixeira, who was part of the 2009 New York Yankees championship team, announced Thursday his bid for the 21st Congressional District in Texas.

In a statement, Teixeira says he will champion President Donald Trump’s agenda.

“As a proud Texan and lifelong conservative who loves our country, I’m ready to fight for the principles that make Texas strong and America exceptional,” Teixeira said in a statement. “It takes teamwork to win, and I’m ready to help defend President Trump’s America First agenda, Texas families and individual liberty.”

From Diamond to Capitol Hill

Big news: I’m ready to go!



As a lifelong conservative who loves this country, I’m running for Congress to fight for the principles that make Texas and America great.



It takes teamwork to win – I'm ready to help defend President Trump's America First agenda, Texas families,…

On his campaign website, the three-time All-Star says he will “end radical woke indoctrination, defend parental rights, kill DEI, restore patriotic education rooted in American and Texas values” to protect children, families and education.

Teixeira is running for Republican Rep. Chip Roy’s seat, as Roy is not seeking re-election.

The Texas Rangers selected Teixeira with the fifth-overall pick of the 2001 MLB Draft. Over his 14 seasons, he played for the Rangers, Atlanta Braves, Los Angeles Angels and Yankees before retiring after the 2016 season. He finished his career with 1,862 hits, 409 home runs, five Gold Gloves and three Silver Slugger awards.

Teixeira earned over $213 million during his MLB career.