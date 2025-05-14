Four reasons why Pete Rose doesn’t deserve to be elected to Baseball Hall of Fame

Credit: Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred shocked the baseball world on Tuesday, announcing that Pete Rose — along with “Shoeless” Joe Jackson and 14 other deceased players — will be posthumously removed from the league’s permanently ineligible list.

Rose was banned from the game for life in 1989 after being found to have gambled on Cincinnati Reds games while manager.

With Rose’s ban now lifted, he becomes eligible for election into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

His on-field statistics are unquestionably Hall of Fame caliber — all-time hits leader (4,256), 17-time All-Star, three-time World Series champion, National League Rookie of the Year, 1973 NL MVP, and 1975 World Series MVP. But does he deserve to be enshrined? Here are four reasons why he should be kept out of the Hall of Fame.

Credit: Ricky Rogers/The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

He Bet on Baseball

MLB Rule 21(d) states, “Any player, umpire, or Club or League official or employee, who shall bet any sum whatsoever upon any baseball game in connection with which the bettor has a duty to perform, shall be declared permanently ineligible.” Rose bet on Reds games while he was Cincinnati’s manager, compromising the integrity of the game. This alone should keep him out.

He Showed No Contrition

Rose had multiple opportunities throughout the years to demonstrate remorse. Former MLB Commissioner Bud Selig gave Rose a lifeline in the early 2000s to return to baseball by admitting he gambled on the game and agreeing to stop betting and making casino appearances. However, Rose refused and only came clean in 2004 when he published his book “My Prison Without Bars.” Instead of genuine contrition, Rose capitalized on his gambling through his book, ending any chance Selig would reinstate him.

In 2015, Rose applied for reinstatement under Manfred. He initially told the commissioner he had stopped gambling but then admitted he still placed bets on baseball and other sports. Manfred subsequently rejected Rose’s application, as Rose once again failed to demonstrate genuine remorse.

Served Prison Time for Tax Evasion

In 1990, Rose pleaded guilty to federal tax evasion and was sentenced to five months in prison. He submitted falsified tax returns to underreport nearly $350,000 in income from autograph signings, memorabilia sales and gambling winnings.

Accused of Statutory Rape

While married and in his 30s in 1973, Rose allegedly had a sexual relationship with a teenage girl in Ohio, which would constitute statutory rape. In 2017, the unnamed woman said she was 14 or 15 when she and Rose began their relationship. Rose previously said he thought she was 16 at the time, the age of consent in Ohio.

In 2022, Rose returned to Philadelphia to celebrate the Phillies’ 1980 World Series championship team. When asked by The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Alex Coffey if his presence sent a negative message to women, Rose responded, “No, I’m not here to talk about that. Sorry about that. It was 55 years ago, babe.”

I asked Pete Rose what he would say to people who say his presence here sends a negative message to women. His response: “No, I’m not here to talk about that. Sorry about that. It was 55 years ago babe.” — Alex Coffey (@byalexcoffey) August 7, 2022

He would go on to say: “Who cares what happened 50 years ago? You weren’t even born. So you shouldn’t be talking about it, because you weren’t born. If you don’t know a damn thing about it, don’t talk about it.”

Rose was initially scheduled to be honored by the Phillies in 2017, but when the statutory rape allegations emerged, that plan was canceled. Should the Hall of Fame display a plaque of someone accused of statutory rape alongside Hank Aaron and Jackie Robinson, who endured death threats and horrific racism during their careers?

The earliest Rose would be eligible for Hall of Fame induction is winter 2027 through the 16-member Era Committee. Rose’s name would need to appear on the ballot and receive 12 votes for induction. If successful, he would be part of the Class of 2028.