The World Baseball Classic this year proved to be a major hit for fans and players, with massive turnout to represent individual countries and huge TV ratings for the broadcasts. So, when will the next World Baseball Classic be?

According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, baseball officials are eying the next WBC to take place in 2030. The timeline is based to align with how often they want to host the tournament and what it will come after.

This year’s World Baseball Classic served as a preview for what’s to come in two years. Because the 2028 Olympics are being held in the United States, baseball will be a part of that. So, fans will get to see All-Stars and MVP candidates represent their countries with medals at stake in the Olympics.

The WBC has been held twice this decade, with tournaments this year and back in 2023. However, there was a six-year gap between the tournaments in 2017, when the United States last won, and in 2023, when Japan won.

Officials are hopeful to hold it every four years, sticking with the cycle that existed from 2009–2017. Needless to say, Japan and Team USA will be particularly motivated to win in the 2028 Summer Olympics given what happened in the WBC this year.

By the time the 2030 World Baseball Classic rolls around, baseball fans could see emerging MLB stars like Atlanta Braves catcher Drake Baldwin, Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Konnor Griffin, Chicago Cubs outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong and St. Louis Cardinals second baseman JJ Wetherholt among the standouts representing Team USA.