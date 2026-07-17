A new prediction from a notable MLB insider is bad news for the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox’s hopes to improve their playoff position during the second half of the 2026 season.

On Friday night, the second half of the year kicks off for teams around MLB. Heading into tonight’s matchup against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Yankees own the second-best record in the American League (54-42), and with one of the better pitching staffs in baseball, they have a real chance to reach the World Series in October.

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After a terrible start to the season that led to manager Alex Cora’s firing, the Red Sox finally developed positive momentum before the All-Star Break. Heading into their series opener tonight against the Tampa Bay Rays, they have won 14 of their last 16, including sweeps of the Yankees and Chicago White Sox. They are now just a half-game out of the final Wild Card spot and could make some noise in the playoffs.

Tampa Bay Rays predicted to make bold moves before MLB trade deadline

However, standing in their way are the division-leading Rays. A team that owns the third-best record in MLB (56-38). With the AL weak this season, the Rays have a clear path to the club’s third trip to the World Series. To make that a reality, ESPN’s Buster Olney predicts Tampa will make some big moves before the Aug. 3 trade deadline, and that is bad news for the Yanks and Sox’s chance of overcoming them this fall.

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“If you look at this situation like a weather forecast, a perfect storm of conditions is aligning for the Rays to be aggressive. They’re a really good team, at a time when the AL is generally mediocre. The Yankees are without Aaron Judge. Tampa Bay is being operated by a new ownership group pushing for public support for a new ballpark. The team’s farm system is flush with talent. And Rays president of baseball operations Erik Neander is known to his peers to be aggressive, decisive, and capable of moving quickly.” – Buster Olney

The key element in the report is the organization’s push for state funding to build a new stadium. To have a better chance of getting those funds, Tampa must show they have a team that will be worth watching in the years ahead. With one of the better farm systems in MLB, the Rays certainly have the assets to make some major moves.

Stars expected to hit the trade market soon, like Freddy Peralta, CJ Abrams, and Casey Mize, could be potential targets for Tampa soon.