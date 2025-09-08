September begins the final sprint toward the postseason and this week is loaded with very important games. Division races, wild-card battles, aces on short rest and even some rivalries.

As the season winds down, division leaders will be tested and contenders will fight to stay in it. Here are the top 5 must-watch MLB games this week:

Milwaukee Brewers at Texas Rangers — Monday

Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The Brewers come in with one of the best records in baseball and a chance to stay in the top seed. Texas is in the AL wild-card hunt so the opener is big for both teams.

Probables for the opener are Jose Quintana (MIL) vs. Jacob Latz (TEX), a veteran vs. promising young lefty matchup that sets the tone for the series.

New York Mets at Philadelphia Phillies — Monday

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Phillies lead the NL East, with the Mets still within striking distance of the division race. The opener will have rookie Nolan McLean (NYM) vs. veteran Aaron Nola (PHI) who is trying to work through a difficult season.

This four-game set is huge for the NL East and will shape the stretch run.

Detroit Tigers at New York Yankees — Tuesday

Credit: Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Tigers are on top of the AL Central, have a nice lead in the division and the Yankees are in the AL East hunt with postseason positioning on the line.

This series has obvious playoff implications and we can expect a lot of offensive fireworks. Tuesday’s opener Casey Mize (DET) vs. Will Warren (NYY) is a nice pitching match-up and may act as a game of chess for two deep rotations with October in their sights.

Houston Astros at Toronto Blue Jays — Tuesday–Thursday

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Toronto is at the top of the AL East and Houston is still in the wild-card conversation. So the three games at Rogers Centre have definite divisional implications.

The opener game lists Luis García (HOU) vs. José Berríos (TOR). Both pitching staffs have been monitored down the stretch, and both matchups make these games relevant for postseason seeding.

Los Angeles Dodgers at San Francisco Giants — Friday–Sunday

Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Whenever the Dodgers meet the Giants, the showdown is worth watching, and this weekend’s series takes on an added postseason importance with Los Angeles sitting atop the NL West and San Francisco still alive in the Wild Card chase.

The Giants have one of the best pitching rotations in the game led by Logan Webb and Robbie Ray and the Dodgers’ lineup continues to do its part with their division push.