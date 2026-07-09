Some big updates have emerged on the Detroit Tigers possibly trading Tarik Skubal in the next few weeks, including a shift away from even listening to offers.

After Skubal missed a month and a half of the season following arthroscopic surgery and the Tigers dropped to 22-38 to start June, it looked like the two-time Cy Young award winner was a lock to be traded before this year’s deadline. Yet, they are in a very different position heading into their game on Thursday against the Athletics.

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Since June 1, the Tigers own a 19-12 record — the best record in MLB during that time — have Skubal back and in vintage form, and have become one of the hottest teams in MLB. They are now just four games out of the final Wild Card spot in the American League, and if they continue to play like this, making a run at winning the AL Central is a real possibility.

Detroit Tigers keeping Tarik Skubal is becoming more likely

It puts Detroit management in a tough spot. Can they really trade the superstar pitcher in a pennant race? Fansided’s Robert Murray believes that “a trade still feels more likely than not,” but holding on to their ace will definitely be considered if they stay hot through July.

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“The Tigers are surging, with their offense and starting pitching among the best in baseball. Their bullpen is much improved, too. If they keep playing like this, the conversation could shift toward the Tigers being buyers, which would give [President] Scott Harris perhaps his toughest decision yet: Give it one last shot with Skubal or trade him before free agency?” – Robert Murray

A trade, even if the Tigers are in contention for a playoff spot, still feels like the right now. They are highly unlikely to meet the historic asking price Skubal will have this winter. Just letting one of the greatest pitchers in team history walk away without a return is a dangerous move.

If Detroit decides to move their ace, Murray also gave an update on what executives around MLB believe the Tigers will get back in a deal.

“Skubal would get a strong haul in a trade that multiple rival executives believe would net the Tigers a top-100 prospect, an organizational top-15 prospect and more.” – Robert Murray