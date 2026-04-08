On Tuesday night, a Tampa Bay Rays fan had a night to forget that many in attendance and watching around the world will remember forever.

Watching an MLB game in person is a different experience from being in an arena or stadium for an NFL, NBA, or NHL game. During baseball games, there is far more downtime between pitches and innings. Since the action isn’t non-stop, there are more opportunities for those casual conversations about the sport and life.

Furthermore, fans at MLB games also get a lot of chances to take a piece of that day or night home with them when foul balls are smashed into the crowd throughout a nine-inning matchup. The chance to take a big league ball home is fan catnip for aficionados of all ages. Those situations, as fans try to get a foul ball, often deliver heartfelt and hilarious moments.

Well, we got the latter during a Tuesday night game between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Chicago Cubs.

Tampa Bay Rays fan loses pants trying to grab foul ball

Florida Man Loses Pants Chasing Foul Ball



Incredible! https://t.co/WHNhFbzeEN — Baseball Unstitched (@BaseUnstitched) April 8, 2026

During a ninth-inning at-bat for Matt Shaw, the 24-year-old crushed a Carlos Gomez pitch deep into the first base line seats. One fan in a row, all by themselves, had the perfect chance to take a ball home and clearly knew it.

However, they were unable to catch the fly ball when it landed near them. Knowing it was a rare opportunity, the sizable individual tried to quickly pivot and grab the rolling ball. Unfortunately, their pants weren’t ready for those panther-like reflexes.

As they turned to grab it as it bounced behind them, their pants said “no thanks” and dropped all the way to their ankles. Tripping the person up. However, the true surprise wasn’t the reveal of this person lacking a belt. It was that they apparently weren’t wearing anything under those pants. Giving the world an unexpected full moon.

It was such a stunning moment that the announcers on the broadcast were silent for close to a minute after the wild spill. It is unclear if the fan actually got the foul ball they worked so hard to get.