It was a chaotic scene during Sunday’s Triple-A game in Las Vegas when Seattle Mariners outfielder Victor Robles threw his bat at the opposing pitcher.

The incident happened during the top of the third inning as the Tacoma Rainiers faced the Athletics affiliate Las Vegas Aviators.

Facing Aviators pitcher Joey Estes, Robles — who is rehabbing in Triple-A after dislocating his shoulder in April — swung at a pitch that was high and inside. He then dropped his bat behind the catcher, picked it back up and launched it directly at Estes.

Robles then tried to rush the mound but was restrained by one of his teammates and the home plate umpire. He was immediately ejected from the game.

The outburst didn’t end there. After leaving the field and returning to the dugout, he chucked a box of snacks onto the field.

Robles was infuriated after being hit by pitches three times in his last four games with Tacoma.

Following the game, Robles took to Instagram to apologize.

“I want to take a moment to sincerely apologize for my recent reaction on the field. I let my frustration get the best of me, and I understand how that may have affected not just the game, but the energy and respect we all work so hard to maintain,” Robles posted.

“Coming off a long rehab and being away from the game for most of the season has been physically and mentally challenging. Adding to that, the recent passing of my mother has been incredibly hard, and I’ve been doing my best to hold it together. That’s not an excuse, but some context I feel you deserve to understand where I’m coming from.

“Getting hit 5 times in 15 at-bats added to that pressure, and I reacted in a way I’m not proud of. This game means the world to me, and so do the people who play it. I respect every one of you — my teammates, the opposing players, and everyone in the league.

“I’m committed to being better, not just as a player, but as a teammate and competitor. I appreciate your understanding, and I’m grateful to be back on the field doing what I love.”

Robles will most likely face a lengthy suspension for the incident, but no determination has been made by MLB yet.

Robles resurrected his career last year when the Mariners acquired the former top prospect from the Washington Nationals. In 77 games with Seattle in 2024, he posted a .328 average and .860 OPS with 20 doubles, 30 stolen bases and four home runs. He was rewarded with a two-year, $9.75 million deal with a $9 million club option for 2027.