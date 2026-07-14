The Seattle Mariners have spent the last few years building a starting rotation that rivals most in MLB. Luis Castillo, Logan Gilbert, George Kirby, Bryce Miller and Bryan Woo helped lead the club to its first ALCS appearance since 2001. They’ve looked just as dominant this season, but Castillo and Woo have regressed a bit (4.93 ERA and 4.23 ERA). The emergence of Emerson Hancock as a legitimate ace has helped buoy those struggles. The right-hander owns the second-best ERA mark among the six starters, behind only Bryce Miller (2.18 ERA).

With the Trade Deadline looming at the beginning of August, Seattle is expected to deal out of that wealth of starting pitching. The organization is largely expected to do this after their offense has posted abysmal numbers through the first half of the season. The Mariners rank 27th in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage and 28th in slugging percentage. That offense has contributed to Seattle’s 48-49 record heading into the All-Star break. They’re fortunate to be struggling in the right division. The American League West has been tough to watch, with Seattle occupying second place with their sub-.500 record. The club is tied with the Minnesota Twins for the final wild card spot and could surge to take the lead in the AL West. In order to do so, they need a big bat.

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Of the six, Hancock and Miller seem to be untouchable. The former is under club control through 2030 and has dominated this season while the latter has finally replicated his breakout 2024 campaign. Castillo and Gilbert are each under control through 2027 and could command a haul. Castillo makes the most sense, but it would be tough to find a trade package that would be worthwhile for Seattle. The problem is that he’s struggled this year, and wouldn’t command a significant return. Gilbert, on the other hand, could fetch a significant trade haul. The righty has been one of the most consistent starters in baseball over the last five years. He’s become a fan favorite in Seattle, and could be a difficult move for fans to take.

The best option for the M’s seems to be Bryan Woo. In 2024 and ’25, Woo pitched with an ERA under 3.00 across 52 combined starts. He’s been one of the best starters in the National League but has seriously regressed this season. After having a terrific start to the year, Woo’s consistency has taken a hit. The righty endured a brutal stretch in June, pitching to a 5.97 ERA through five starts (28.2 IP) in the month. Similar to Gilbert, moving Woo would be a tough pill for Seattle to swallow. That said, the club needs a big bat to turn their offense around. With 2025 superstar Cal Raleigh having gone dark this season, the club’s offense hasn’t been anywhere close to what it once was.

The Likelihood of a Big Move

The organization has one of the best farm systems in baseball, and could easily deal from that strength in order to fill out the big-league roster. If Seattle is in win-now mode, they could swing a blockbuster trade before the Deadline. The price has to be right, but it wouldn’t be surprising to see Seattle’s front office pull something off. The next few weeks will determine their approach. If the M’s go on a winning streak without another bat, they could be convinced they don’t need an addition. If they struggle, General Manager Jerry Dipoto’s hand might be forced to shake things up.