The San Francisco Giants haven’t had too much to cheer for in recent times, with the team yet to qualify for the MLB Playoffs since their magical run during the 2021 season. Currently, the team are sitting at 28-41 on the season, putting them in fourth in the National League West, but over the past few weeks, they’ve been getting some encouraging performances.

In that time, all the applause and credit has surrounded talented outfielder Jung Hoo Lee, who is currently riding a 15-game hitting streak, with the team going 5-3 across their last eight overall games. With a solid stretch over their past two weeks, things may finally be turning around for the Giants, and with the chance to take down the Washington Nationals, they put together a crazy performance on Wednesday.

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Rookie Bryce Eldridge Plays Hero For San Francisco

BRYCE ELDRIDGE WALK-OFF GRAND SLAM 😱 pic.twitter.com/g0CTA9cxg9 — MLB (@MLB) June 10, 2026

The other big bright spot for a team starved of superstar talent is the emergence of rookie Bryce Eldridge, who has long been the top prospect in the Giants organization. With the team down 10-7 against the Nationals, the 21-year-old stepped to the plate with loaded bases.

It didn’t take him long to dramatically cap off the Giants incredible comeback, as he launched a ball over the right field fence, sealing the much need 11-10 victory in front of a raucous crowd in the bay area.

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Bryce Eldridge’s Heroics Earn Him a Place in MLB’s History Books

Not only was it an incredible play from Eldridge, but it also made Major League history, as the 21-year-old became the youngest player to ever hit a walk-off Grand Slam, surpassing the iconic Roberto Clemente, who did so with an Inside the Park Home Run way back in 1956.

21-year-old Bryce Eldridge is the youngest player in MLB history to hit a walk-off grand slam😲



The previous youngest was the great Roberto Clemente, who did it with an inside-the-park grand slam in 1956. https://t.co/s5GsiUIumD pic.twitter.com/xphqaQ6DqO — ESPN Insights (@ESPNInsights) June 11, 2026

On the season, Eldridge is now hitting .298 with four home runs and 14 runs driven in across just 28 games played, and given what we saw from him in AAA early in his professional career, there’s nothing to say that he can’t be a high-impact power bat in San Francisco for a long, long time to come. The hope for the Giants is that he has many moments throughout his career that can surpass this one, but for a 21-year-old to step up in the clutch and deliver in a much needed situation, it shows that the future is very bright for the former No. 16 overall draft pick.