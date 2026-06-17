A new report suggests the San Diego Padres could end up making a blockbuster trade before this year’s deadline because their general manager fears he won’t be with the team much longer.

After an underwhelming offseason, expectations for the Padres were lower than in recent years heading into the 2026 campaign. However, when they got off to a strong start, it looked like San Diego would exceed those expectations. Unfortunately, June has been a rough month for the club as injuries continue to pile up and top stars Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr. disappoint.

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Yet, despite owning a 37-35 record ahead of their series finale against the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday, the team has been linked to trade rumors in recent days. But GM AJ Preller is in a difficult position as the organization looks to finalize a sale at some point this summer. However, The Athletic Padres beat writer Dennis Lin believes Preller can’t be underestimated despite the limitations a switch in ownership may impose.

“An over-the-top deadline is always a possibility under A.J. Preller. If he’s allowed to attempt significant moves, he’ll err on the side of aggressiveness,” Lin said in a new mailbag piece from the outlet.

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But, beyond his trademark aggressiveness to improve the roster, Lin suggests there may be another reason why Preller will look to make some big moves before the August trade deadline. And that is a desperation to turn the season around in a major way because there are no guarantees Preller will be back in 2027.

“Even though he was extended in February, Preller might not be guaranteed another deadline under new ownership. Less than a year ago, the general manager traded six of his 2024 draft picks for Ramón Laureano and Ryan O’Hearn. Given the Padres’ shrinking window, I wouldn’t put much past Preller.” – Dennis Lin

Although they are nine games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West, the Padres are still in the thick of the Wild Card race despite a 5-9 record in June.