The 2026 MLB season has been full of surprises, incredible performances, and major disappointments as we enter the halfway point of the campaign. One of the biggest disappointments has been the Boston Red Sox, who currently sit in last place in the American League East with a record of 27-37.

As a result, there’s been plenty of speculation about potential moves at the trade deadline, and with some big-name veterans, they could be looking at a major re-tool despite lofty pre-season expectations.

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Aroldis Chapman drawing trade interest

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Now, one of those key trade pieces in Boston has been identified by Bob Nightengale of USA Today, who has named veteran Aroldis Chapman as a name to watch at the deadline.

“He is the top reliever available on every contender’s target list, converting 28 consecutive saves dating back to last season.”

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While he’s now 38-years-old, Chapman hasn’t slowed down at all, and in fact, he appears to be getting better with age. In 20 appearances in 2026, Chapman has posted an ERA of 0.46 across 19.2 innings pitched, converting 13 saves for the Red Sox.

Not only that, but Chapman’s four-seam fastball still ranks high among relievers, as he averages 96.6 MPH on the pitch, which has long been one of the best pitches in all of baseball. Given the success, it’s no surprise that Chapman ranks top-20 in baseball in WAR with a 0.8 mark this season, making him a very valuable trade asset in Boston.

Who will target Chapman ahead of the trade deadline?

As Nightengale mentions, every contending team with a need should be after Chapman, with the price likely not to be sky high from Boston. Sure, they’ll be looking for a good prospect in return, but for teams such as the Toronto Blue Jays, New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers, Milwaukee Brewers, and others, a high-velocity, high-leverage lefty is always a crucial need.

In his career, Chapman has played on seven different teams, and given the value that he provides, it’s easy to see why he’s been dealt for big returns on different occasions throughout the past 16 years. Chapman isn’t going to fetch Boston an elite-level return at the deadline, but with a dominant record, a career of impressive performances, and a velocity that’s stayed high even at 38, he will be on a new team very soon by all reports.