Commissioner Rob Manfred made headlines over the weekend by further pushing an idea he is very passionate about: MLB expansion.

“In my mind, I think if we expand, it provides us with an opportunity to geographically realign,” he said on “Sunday Night Baseball.” ” I think we could save a lot of wear and tear in terms of travel. And I think our postseason format would be more appealing for entities like ESPN.”

The idea of MLB expansion is nothing new. But with the commissioner looking to get more out of future TV deals, new teams are definitely coming to the league over the next decade. But what locations could get an MLB team? We offer up eight intriguing options for Manfred to consider.

Montreal

Credit: Kim Klement-Imagn Images

There are still many Canadian baseball fans who haven’t gotten over the Montreal Expos moving to Washington, D.C., 20 years ago. While their fan base was not as big as the Blue Jays, it was a devoted one. If Miami and Tampa can keep teams despite their limited supporters, bringing baseball back to Montreal and their dedicated fans should be in play. Especially, if they end up in the same division with Toronto to create a profitable and fun rivalry after realignment.

Puerto Rico

Credit: Orlando Ramirez-Imagn Images

Baseball fans are well aware of the influence the Caribbean has had on the sport. Many legends of the game over the last 30 years have come from Cuba, the Dominican Republic, and Puerto Rico. There is clearly a huge fan base in the region, and adding an MLB team would be a bold but smart move. However, the easiest place to do it would be PR, since it is already a commonwealth of the US. Puerto Rico would be a great addition to a new Southeast division, and an MLB team would be a huge revenue boost for the island.

New Orleans

Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

While New Orleans is one of the nation’s most famous party cities, it does not have a bunch of pro sports teams. MLB taking advantage of that infrastructure and the power of the market makes a lot of sense. With the city starving for more major pro sports teams to root for, MLB expansion in Louisiana is sure to be an immediate hit [pun intended].

Columbus

Credit: Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Yes, Ohio already has two MLB clubs. However, the state’s capital has been on the rise for some time and is one of the nation’s fastest-growing cities. It is a location with a huge sports fan base built around Ohio State and has the space for a new stadium. Outside of California, Ohio checks off the boxes needed to be the second state with three MLB teams.

Nashville

Credit: Mark Zaleski / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Like New Orleans, Nashville is another major US city that doesn’t have as many pro sports teams as one would expect. And like Columbus, it continues to grow and is ready for another. MLB needs more teams in the South, and Nashville makes too much sense. Furthermore, it could be a good rival club in the region for the Atlanta Braves.

Oklahoma City

Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

The diehard devotion of Oklahoma City fans was put on full display during the Thunder’s run to its first NBA championship in June. However, the state already had great fan bases when it comes to college football, and Oklahoma and Oklahoma State. If Manfred is serious about realignment after more MLB expansion, Oklahoma could be part of a new dedicated West or Southwest division.

Portland

Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Oregon gets overlooked when it comes to getting pro sports teams. Yet, the state has shown that with the Trail Blazers and Oregon Ducks, there are great sports fans in the state. Especially in and around Portland. An MLB team in a neighboring state to start a rivalry with the Mariners would add to the realigned divisions out West.

Charlotte

Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images

It is surprising that the Carolinas have never gotten an MLB team. It is a great region for sports with notable college basketball schools, NASCAR, and NFL and NHL teams. A city like Charlotte makes a lot of sense and feels like a great fit for MLB expansion.