Walker Buehler was one of the Boston Red Sox’s big additions this offseason. However, he won’t even complete his debut season in Beantown after being cut on Friday.

Today, the team announced that talented pitching prospect Payton Tolle was getting promoted from Triple-A. And to make room on the big league roster for him, they were releasing the eight-year veteran.

In December, Boston inked the two-time All-Star to a one-year deal worth $21 million. After an impressive showing in the playoffs during the Los Angeles Dodgers’ World Series run, he was expected to be a key part of their reimagined starting rotation. However, his first season for the organization was a massive disappointment.

Heading into the weekend, he owned a 5.45 ERA and 1.558 WHIP in 23 appearances. Both are the worst of his career in a full season. A week ago, the red-hot club hoped to salvage his year with a move to the bullpen. However, in two appearances, he gave up six hits and four runs in 6.1 innings. It made releasing him something that needed to happen for a Red Sox team fighting for a postseason spot.

So will Buehler be picked up by any team with just a few weeks left in the season? One team in particular might be interested.

Walker Buehler stats (2025): 7-7 Record, 5.45 ERA, 1.558 WHIP, 84 strikeouts, 55 walks

Is Walker Buehler headed back to the Los Angeles Dodgers?

After missing all of the 2023 season following Tommy John surgery, he struggled mightily for much of 2024. Posting a 5.38 ERA in 16 starts. However, he pitched better in September. And with the Dodgers having multiple injuries in the rotation, he was given the chance to start in the playoffs and delivered in a big way.

The Dodgers veteran pitched 10 innings and gave up no runs in three starts during the NLCS and 2024 World Series. It was why he got a nice contract from the Red Sox. However, after a rough regular season the last two years, most organizations may have doubts and pass on signing him this year.

However, one team that might be willing to take a flier is the club he played his first seven seasons with: The Dodgers. No organization knows and understands Buehler and his body better. If they feel they can fix his issues, it would be worth it to bring him back.

Their starting rotation is finally healthy, but depth certainly would not be a bad thing. The homegrown product can do that. And if they can get him right, it gives them another proven playoff arm for what should be a tough run back to the World Series this fall.